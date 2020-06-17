Vande Hey Company Inc. Becomes an Official Distributor of SYNLawnⓇ

APPLETON, Wis., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn ®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced that Vande Hey Company Inc., a premier landscape business in the Fox Valley and greater Green Bay areas, is now an official distributor of its extensive range of products in the Pet, Golf, Lawn and Landscape, Playground, Sport and Agility, Rooftop, Deck and Patio categories.

"We are very pleased to join the SYNLawn family," said Andy Vande Hey, owner of Vande Hey Company. "We look forward to enhancing our current offerings and bringing our Athletics Division to the next level by expanding our inventory to include SYNLawn's high-quality, American-made products."

Vande Hey Company Inc. is a third-generation family-owned business that has served Northeast Wisconsin since 1950. Andy Vande Hey and his team have been serving residential and commercial clients with turf installations across Wisconsin since 1992. Through its Athletics Division, the company's expert designers have installed artificial turf in areas for game courts, personal putting greens, playgrounds, sports fields, athletic facilities and more.

"Many of our distributors are family-owned businesses, so we're excited to welcome Vande Hey Company Inc. to our strong network of 100+ locations," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "We look forward to offering residents and commercial businesses in Wisconsin with the best synthetic turf in the market."

For more information, visit www.vandeheys.com and visit its design center located N2093 County Road N in Appleton.

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawnⓇ is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 locations seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. The SYNLawn premium standard of quality in both workmanship and craftsmanship is unprecedented and installed by the most advanced professional installation network in the industry. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com. Follow SYNLawn on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

