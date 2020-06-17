World Sports Network Launches Sports Betting Podcast With Bill Krackomberger

OSLO, Norway, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network (WSN.com) has recently expanded its sports news and entertainment coverage in the United States by announcing a new podcast partnership with expert sports bettor Bill Krackomberger.

nBill Krackomberger commented on the new show, "I've been approached to do podcasts before but I believe this is the right place for it. After betting on sports professionally for over twenty-five years I am looking forward to a show where we will educate sports bettors with real actionable advice every week."

James Whitelock, Head of Marketing at WSN, "We are very excited to launch this new podcast in partnership with Bill Krackomberger. Bill sits in the middle of an extensive community of sports bettors in the US, I believe this relationship will drive WSN forward and provide a great platform for sports bettors looking for an edge from respected experts."

The show is intended for novice and professional sports bettors and will feature special guests, many of whom are Bill's friends and acquaintances and known bettors in their own fields. Bill is joined on the show by Rosalie Michaels, a daily fantasy sports analyst, who will go into betting concepts with him.

The show will be available on all popular podcast services.

Listen to the podcast on YouTube today: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfd6-8VBIis&t=1774s

