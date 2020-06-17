Bkav enters surveillance camera manufacturing industry and launches new brand AI View

HANOI, Vietnam, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bkav, a Vietnam-based leading technology corporation, today officially announced to enter surveillance camera manufacturing and launched its new brand - AI View Surveillance Camera. Bkav, in cooperation with Qualcomm, is one of the first manufacturers in the world to successfully integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into surveillance cameras. After more than a year of investment, the company has researched and developed 39 families of cameras, ranging from mid-range to high-range segments.

Nguyen Tu Quang, CEO, Chairman of Bkav, shared: "AI application is the tendency of the world, and AI integrated cameras will soon replace other traditional forms of this kind of devices such as IP cameras, Analog cameras, etc. As a leading technology corporation that has long operated in cyber security and has got 10 years of experience in smartphone manufacturing, Bkav has quickly developed breakthrough technologies in surveillance camera manufacturing, successfully integrating AI in cameras".

"We cooperate with Qualcomm, the leading chip manufacturer, to execute projects in USA and Europe, helping to bring Vietnam-branded products to the world", Quang added.

According to MarketsandMarkets Research, the global surveillance camera market size is expected to grow from USD 45.5 billion in 2020 to USD 74.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.4%. In which, increasing adoption of AI and deep learning technologies across various applications will help to provide opportunities for the market.

Mr. Tommy Le, Bkav's Vice President of Business Development, USA, said: "The United States is one of the two most exciting and fast-growing markets for surveillance cameras, while Chinese products are banned in this country and in European markets. This is a great opportunity for us, and we decide to conquer users of the United States first. To realize this strategy, Bkav cooperates with Qualcomm and OneScreen. We believe that with the products of superior quality and competitive prices, Bkav will soon capture the market and become one of the 5 leading camera manufacturers in the world".

Bkav's cameras have high quality and are available at reasonable price, 20% lower than products of famous manufacturers from Europe. In comparison with normal cameras, AI cameras help customers save costs for servers and transmission. AI-powered image data processing will be carried out in real-time and right on the cameras, which means there is no need to transfer the data to the servers, thereby minimizing latency in information processing and ensuring user privacy. All Bkav surveillance cameras will be branded AI View.

Quang, as a COVID-concerned IT expert who has leaded several IT projects related to the pandemic, shared: "Several countries still have to continue lockdown due to COVID-19, while the pandemic is forecast to remain complicated in at least 9 months, with the total of COVID-19 infections worldwide likely reaching 17 million. In this condition, features of our AI cameras such as Social distancing, Contact tracing, Thermal detection, etc. will contribute to the application of technology in the fight against COVID-19".

About Bkav:

Bkav is a leading technology corporation in Vietnam, which operates in cyber security, software, smartphone, smart home and AI camera. In Vietnam, Bkav is among the best-known brands and provides best services. The company is also famous around the world for identifying flaws in well-known products like Google Chrome, Face ID of iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S8 iris recognition, etc. Bkav's antivirus and mobile security software are spread out across the world with 86 million of downloads, more than 20 millions of users in 234 countries and territories.

