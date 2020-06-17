Alfa Laval Continues to Support the Marine Industry and Signs Three-year Frame Agreements for Ballast Water Treatment Systems

LUND, Sweden, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval - a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling -has signed two frame agreements, running over the coming three years, for ballast water treatment systems. The agreements comprise firm orders to deliver Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 to about 40 vessels, with options covering another 40 systems.

Even as the shipping industry has been heavily hit by the current pandemic, Alfa Laval has continued working closely with its marine customers to secure their daily operations and keep them prepared for tomorrow.

"We are proud to have secured these orders - especially in these challenging times," says Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division and continues; "This confirms PureBallast 3's status as a market-leading solution, while also proving that our focus on business continuity has been successful. We have worked hard to ensure that we remain close to our customers and can support them when they need us, despite the limitations imposed by the pandemic."

The value of the firm orders is approximately SEK 100 million, including Alfa Laval PureBallast 3 systems and in some cases, also deck houses and booster pump units. The orders will be booked in the Marine Separation & Heat Transfer unit.

Did you know that… ships sailing in international waters are obliged to carry a ballast water cleaning system on board, to prevent invasive species potentially wiping out local ecosystems?

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress - always going the extra mile to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day. It's all about Advancing better™.

Alfa Laval has 17,500 employees. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 46.5 billion (approx. EUR 4.4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq OMX.

