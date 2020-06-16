Linear Labs Signs Groundbreaking Partnership With City of Fort Worth to Stimulate Technological Growth in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the City of Fort Worth selected smart electric motor company Linear Labs to further solidify the city as the next tech innovation hub with the approval of a $68.9 million economic incentive package. Linear Labs plans to secure a 500,000-square-foot facility for advanced, smart manufacturing to support thousands of new, skilled jobs over the next 10 years. The research and production center will create electric motors for industries as diverse as electric vehicles (EVs), robotics, HVAC, and last-mile micromobility, in addition to various industrial applications.

"Fort Worth is our home and we can see the strategic moves the city is making to shape its infrastructure into the next major technology hub," said Brad Hunstable, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Linear Labs.

"The area offers a highly skilled talent pool with world-renowned universities and innovative companies including Lockheed Martin, Bell Flight, and American Airlines. These resources, now combined with the city's endorsement, shows us we have chosen the right place to build the foundation for our future."

Linear Labs' technology includes the creation of an entirely new form of electric motors that produce twice the torque of competitive motors or equal torque in half the size. This is a brand-new technology providing increased power, while potentially reducing costs in applications including the EV automotive market.

The formal agreement between Linear Labs and the City of Fort Worth was approved today by the City Council in a public session at Fort Worth City Hall. The proposal was approved in a majority vote, and is the first-ever partnership of its kind between Fort Worth and a private entity centered around research and development, with the economic incentive package aimed to stimulate U.S. employment within the Lone Star state, specifically in the fast-growing Fort Worth metropolitan region.

The new Linear Labs facility will serve as both a research and development center, as well as a manufacturing location to produce electric motors through advanced processes including automation that will continuously evolve as manufacturing technology evolves. Dark Factory methodology will be implemented to allow for robotic automation with human oversight, increasing efficiency of production and personnel safety, while also creating additional jobs for skilled workers.

"Fort Worth continues to establish itself as a hub for technology and innovation companies and we are thrilled to add Linear Labs' new research and production facility to that list," said Mayor Betsy Price.

For more information about the technology visit linearlabsinc.com.

About Linear Labs, INC.

Linear Labs is a smart electric motor company founded in 2014 to provide world-changing solutions for the electric power industry. With a strong IP portfolio of patents, current products include the revolutionary Hunstable Electric Turbine (HET), offering groundbreaking electric motor and generator products for mobility, HVAC and industrial applications, welcoming in a new era of smarter energy utilization.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/linear-labs-signs-groundbreaking-partnership-with-city-of-fort-worth-to-stimulate-technological-growth-in-texas-301078068.html

SOURCE Linear Labs Inc