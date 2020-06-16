Enlighten IT Consulting Awarded $42.5M Follow-On Production Agreement To Support The Army's Insider Threat Mission

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enlighten IT Consulting, LLC, a subsidiary of Alion Science and Technology, announces today that it is has been awarded a $42.5M follow-on production agreement by the U.S. Army Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems (PEO EIS). PEO EIS is responsible for managing and providing the information technology network and business systems that Soldiers and the U.S. Army need to operate every day.

Based on a successfully completed prototype Other Transaction Authority (OTA), Enlighten will continue performance under a follow-on production OTA. Enlighten will provide a cloud-based solution in support of the Army's Insider Threat (InT) mission. This agreement has a 48-month period of performance.

"I am very pleased that we have been given the opportunity to continue and expand our support for our Army customer," said Steve Wagner, Vice President of Enlighten. "This uninterrupted transition from prototype to follow-on production will allow the Army to rapidly deploy a solution in support of critical missions."



ABOUT ENLIGHTEN IT CONSULTING (EITC)



Enlighten IT Consulting has been an innovative provider of advanced and mission-critical big data infrastructure, secure cloud engineering, and analytic solutions for federal, state, and local clients with specific emphasis on the warfighter and decision makers responsible for national defense and security. A premier partner of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Enlighten has collaborated with AWS to provide innovative solutions to meet many of the challenges facing the U.S. Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community related to big data, cyber analytics, data fusion, and Information Technology (IT) transformation. To learn more, visit www.eitccorp.com.



ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our defense and intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in big data, analytics, and cyber security; artificial intelligence and machine learning; live, virtual, and constructive training; electronic warfare and Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, (C5ISR); and rapid prototyping and manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Acknowledgement:

"Effort sponsored by the U.S. Government under the Cyber Operations Broad Responsive Agreement (COBRA OTA). The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Governmental purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon."

Disclaimer:

"The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government."

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enlighten-it-consulting-awarded-42-5m-follow-on-production-agreement-to-support-the-armys-insider-threat-mission-301077933.html

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation