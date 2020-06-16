DAZN and autoTRADER.ca Announce Advertising Partnership in Canada Ahead of Premier League's Return

INTEGRATED AUTOTRADER.CA SPONSORSHIP OF PREMIER LEAGUE ON DAZN MARKS FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND DEAL FOR THE STREAMING SERVICE IN MARKET

TORONTO, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - DAZN Media North America, the sales and partnerships division of the world's leading sports streaming service, announced an exclusive, first-of-its-kind deal with autoTRADER.ca in Canada - making the trusted auto expert the official automotive online marketplace and, as a result, the first brand to lock up category exclusivity on platform.

The partnership with autoTRADER.ca – which kicks off this season and continues through the entire 2020-2021 season – signifies the most integrated sponsorship to date for DAZN Media in the company's three-year history in the country.

DAZN is the exclusive home of Premier League in Canada, and the autoTRADER.ca integration will live as a video ad across every single game, from this season's highly anticipated return on June 17 to next season's conclusion in May 2021 – totaling 472 matches in all. This marks the first time any brand has activated across every single game of an entire season of any sports league on DAZN in Canada.

Select fixtures each week will also feature autoTRADER.ca-sponsored half-time coverage, which not only marks the first-ever branded half-time sponsorship of any sport for DAZN Canada, but also the first time a brand has been integrated into a live event in multiple formats. Additionally, autoTRADER.ca advertising appears in DAZN's cinematic lookback series COUNTDOWN: PREMIER LEAGUE – an original show that premiered on DAZN on June 14 and recaps the biggest headlines to date of the 2019-2020 season to help fans get caught up before kickoff.

"It's great to have autoTRADER.ca on board as our exclusive always-on media partner across DAZN's coverage of the Premier League in Canada," said Michael Mobley, Vice President of Media Sales in North America for DAZN. "We collaborated with them to curate this first-of-its-kind sponsorship across multiple touch points and look forward to integrating autoTRADER.ca during key timeframes across every single live broadcast of the Premier League this season and next on DAZN."

"As the number one automotive marketplace brand in Canada, autoTRADER.ca has a history of embracing innovation and new media opportunities. As technology and consumer behavior evolves, being adaptive is part of how we maintain market leadership, and this new partnership with DAZN continues this tradition," said Ian MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer of TRADER Corporation.

DAZN's acquisition of the exclusive rights to Premier League last season cemented the platform as the home of football in Canada, where DAZN subscribers enjoy exclusive access to not only Premier League, but Champions League and Europa League as well, amongst other soccer leagues and other sports including NFL, rugby, and boxing.

Canadians can watch DAZN anywhere on any device, including smart TVs, PCs, mobile phones, tablets and game consoles. New subscribers can download the app and/or sign up at www.DAZN.ca for a one-month free trial; after that, DAZN is just $20/month or $150/year.

ABOUT DAZN:

Globally, DAZN is a live and on-demand sports streaming service created by fans, for fans, that is leading the charge to provide access to sports anytime, anywhere. DAZN guarantees affordable access to all the service's sports on connected devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, games consoles and PCs. DAZN launched in Canada in July 2017 with a host of sporting rights and is currently also available in the U.S., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Japan, and Brazil. DAZN remains the only place for Canadians to watch every single live NFL game, and is the exclusive home of RedZone. DAZN is also become the exclusive home of Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Europa League as well as the International Champions Cup, and offers MLS Live, MLB Network, Six Nations Rugby, boxing, MMA, cricket, and much more live and on-demand.

About TRADER Corporation:

TRADER Corporation is a trusted Canadian leader in online media, managing automotive consumer marketplaces. The company's primary online destinations include autoTRADER.ca and autoHEBDO.net. autoTRADER.ca offers the largest inventory of new cars and used cars in Canada, available via its website and mobile applications. Visitors buy or sell cars, trucks or other motorized vehicles quickly, easily and conveniently. Buyers can search based on vehicle model, make, color and geographic location to find the deal that is right for them. Follow autoTRADER.ca on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and on YouTube.

SOURCE DAZN

