NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AmpleTech Refresh has joined TERRA's Done with IT program to provide a simple and safe electronics recycling options for businesses and individuals across Arizona and surrounding states.

TERRA is the largest network of e-Stewards and R2 Certified e-waste recycling and IT asset disposition (ITAD) solution providers in North America with secure facilities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

TERRA's Done with IT mail-in program provides access to simple, secure, and sustainable e-waste recycling options for individuals, businesses and local governments across the U.S. and Canada. This service is especially critical for rural and urban communities with little or no access to e-waste recycling services and protects them from identity theft while safeguarding the environment and human health.

"Only Certified businesses like AmpleTech adhere to rigorous standards and ongoing oversight that protect individuals and organizations against data breach and effectively mitigate the dangers associated with the improper disposal of e-waste," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA.

E-Waste is a major environmental problem, accounting for 70% of the toxins entering landfills. Sustainable electronics reuse and recycling requires verifiable processing to protect human health and the environment as well as safely reprocess much needed raw materials for return to the supply chain.

"An expanding home-based workforce increases the value of having convenient access to data destruction, device refurbishment and remarketing services," said Kesh Kesic, President of AmpleTech. "Our partnership with TERRA helps us connect our certified solutions to those in need of these essential services."

TERRA & Done with IT

TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources.

AmpleTech Refresh

We are an IT Asset Disposition company that specializes in processing and management of retired end of life IT assets with primary focus on Risk Mitigation, Data Security, Value Recovery and Responsible Recycling. We provide flexible white glove solutions to our clients, making the process easy, secure, environmentally friendly and tailored to your requirements. Our full circle of ITAD services include: Logistical Planning, De-installation of Assets, Removal Services, Onsite / Offsite Data Destruction, Testing and Refurbishing, Asset Remarketing and Responsible Recycling.

