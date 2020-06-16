Market Overview

Sabesp - Material Fact: Contract with the Municipality of Mauá

PRNewswire  
June 15, 2020
SÃO PAULO, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4 of Law 6,404/76 and the provisions of CVM Instruction Nº 358/02, informs to its shareholders and to the market in general, in continuity to the Material Fact disclosed on June 11, 2020, that the signatures of the Contract for the Provision of Public Services between the State of São Paulo, the Municipality of Mauá and Sabesp, and of the Term of Adjustment for the Payment and Receipt of the Debt between the Municipal Environmental Sanitation Service of Mauá, the Municipality of Mauá and Sabesp, that were scheduled to occur today, have been postponed.

The Company will keep the market informed about any developments on the matter that is the subject of this Material Fact.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp--material-fact-contract-with-the-municipality-of-maua-301077289.html

SOURCE Sabesp

