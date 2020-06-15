Notice to the Market - Embraer Financing

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embraer ((B3: EMBR3, NYSE:ERJ) informs the market and the general public that, as part of its diligent management of indebtedness and liquidity, it has finalized the terms of contracts for working capital and export financing of a total of up to US$ 600 million, with up to four years until maturity.

An amount of up to US$ 300 million will be financed via the Brazilian National Bank of Economic and Social Development (BNDES), and the remaining value of up to US$ 300 million will come from private and public banks, maintaining the proportion of 50/50.

These working capital financial lines, generally available to exporting companies, will further reinforce the cash position of the Company, guaranteeing funds from the production phase through the moment of product shipment for the export market.

This type of operation is exclusively debt and does not alter the shareholding structure of Embraer. The Company will continue to evaluate additional forms of financing in order to maintain a long-term indebtedness profile conducive to its business cycle.

Antonio Carlos Garcia

Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations

