Trawick International Announces New Strategic Partnerships With Crum & Forster SPC And On Call International

FAIRHOPE, Ala., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International (TI) today announces new strategic partnerships with Crum & Forster SPC and On Call International to further optimize the customer experience. TI is a program administrator and distributor of leading travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and related special risk insurance programs. Crum & Forster (C&F) is rated "A" with AM Best. On Call International (On Call) is a global travel risk management and assistance company that provides services to protect millions of travelers, their families, and their organizations. This agreement brings together three influential service providers serving the travel risk space through rapid, real-time integration of technology systems, processes, and information.

"We are very excited about these new partnerships that will have a revolutionary effect on the growth of our company," said Daryl Trawick, President of Trawick International. "Crum & Forster and On Call International are best-in-class partners to provide risk underwriting and travel risk and emergency assistance management. Both companies share TI's vision of a caring approach for our customers, leading technology, and personal touch contact tailored for their customers. We look forward to working with C&F and On Call to develop new product features and expanded services, some of which we will be announcing very soon," according to Trawick.

"As part of our mission of helping travelers, every day, our focus is to consistently take our customer experience to the next level by providing innovative and customized solutions to align and grow with our clients' ever-changing needs," said Thomas Davidson, President of On Call International. "Through our partnership with TI and C&F, we're reimagining how our industry can attract and retain consumers by leveraging technology to quickly provide potentially life-saving information to individuals when and where they need it most. I have no doubt these powerful innovations will put our clients in an even stronger position to display their commitment to duty of care with faster, more streamlined protocols for protecting their travelers' health, safety, and well-being."

"This strategic partnership could not have come at a better time in our service history," offered Gary McGeddy, President of C&F Accident & Health. "Together we are set to serve the myriad and changing needs of travelers and jointly deliver truly industry leading solutions."

About Trawick International

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most difficult of circumstances. For more information visit: www.trawickinternational.com.

About On Call International

When traveling, every problem is unique -- a medical crisis, a political threat, even a common accident such as missed flight. But every solution starts with customized care that ensures travelers are safe and protected. That's why for over 20 years, On Call International has provided fully customized travel risk management and assistance services protecting millions of travelers, their families, and their organizations. For more information visit: www.oncallinternational.com.

About Crum & Forster Accident & Health

Crum & Forster, rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2019), is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health has offered a robust portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide, including medical stop loss, pet, travel, and other voluntary and affinity benefits.

In 2019, the division scaled to include international product capabilities through its wholly owned offshore captive facility, Crum & Forster Segregated Portfolio Company (SPC), also rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Situated in the Cayman Islands and registered with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority, Crum & Forster SPC is a Cayman Islands company that reports through Crum & Forster Holdings Corporation. Additional global relationships with other Fairfax entities provide our partners with even broader flexibility in underwriting solutions.

We place a strong focus on product development and creative distribution methods, along with excellent client service and support. The qualities and capabilities of Crum & Forster Accident & Health demonstrate our philosophy of building meaningful, long-term partnerships and our dedication to providing alternative strategies in an ever-changing insurance market.

Media Contact

Curt Carlson

+1 317 374 3562

ccarlson@trawickinternational.com , www.trawickinternational.com , www.facebook.com/trawickinternational

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trawick-international-announces-new-strategic-partnerships-with-crum--forster-spc-and-on-call-international-301076906.html

SOURCE Trawick International