Alion Awarded $75M Research, Development, Test, And Evaluation Of All Navy Minotaur Software Platforms For Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) And Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane

WASHINGTON, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that it has been awarded a contract totaling $75M to support research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) of all Navy Minotaur software platforms for the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Crane. Alion was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle that allows for competition at the task order level. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) to Alion for work to be performed for various U.S. Military organizations.

"Alion's vast knowledge and thorough understanding of the Navy's sensor requirements and systems engineering, data fusion techniques, and AI/ML expertise, will accelerate Minotaur capability integration into current and future platforms," said Alan Dietrich, Alion Senior Vice President and General Manager. "Our expertise in developing and integrating ISR, EW, sensors, cyber, and AI to seamlessly address critical national priorities is driven by our desire to advance technology and innovation to respond to rapidly changing needs."

Alion's goal is to develop the next generation of advanced systems, such as airborne mission processors, mission management systems, multi-function active sensor radars, and Electronics Intelligence (ELINT) systems, Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Systems, Communications Intelligence (COMINT) Systems, and Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance (ISR) systems for use in Navy, DoD and DHS platforms. Integration efforts include cyber security and information assurance hardening of Minotaur software and integration across multiple sensors including electro-optics, radar, communications, signal intelligence systems, and electronic support measures systems.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our defense and intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited.

