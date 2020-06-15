MinerEye, a Leader in Data Protection, Moves to Further Develop Federal Market Presence

HOD HASHARON, Israel, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MinerEye, a leading data protector company, joins a select group of cybersecurity companies participating in Dcode Accelerate, a program designed to help emerging tech companies break into and scale in the federal market successfully. Over the 10-week course, MinerEye, with its partner Agile Defense, will work closely with Dcode to develop its federal strategy and connect with hundreds of key government and industry leaders.

"Governments and federal agencies need automated, AI-based tools that provide fast, accurate discovery of PI data," said Yaniv Avidan, CEO and Co-founder of MinerEye. "Mission-critical governmental projects such as secure work collaboration and data-minimized cloud adoption are awaiting completion due to the lack of a solution that can scan and detect the contents of emails and images, including PDFs, graphic objects, binary data, and more. Our AI-based technology is the key enabler to these projects, and we are honored to have been selected by the Dcode Accelerate program," added Avidan.

Dcode Accelerate brings emerging tech solutions from the private sector to government missions, and Dcode selected MinerEye out of hundreds of applications through a rigorous vetting process.

"The government needs to ensure its cyber posture is top-notch, especially given widespread teleworking," said Dcode CEO Meagan Metzger. "These cybersecurity companies are taking steps to enter the federal market at a time when their tech is essential not only to maintain the status quo but to advance missions and respond quickly to the ongoing crisis."

About Dcode

Dcode connects the tech industry and government to drive commercial innovation in the federal market. Dcode has worked with more than 100 tech companies and hundreds of government organizations, driving more than 200 new implementations of commercial technology in government and millions in federal contracts. Visit dcode.co to learn more.

About Agile Defense

Agile Defense is a leading information technology (IT) services business in Reston, VA, with U.S. Government clients. In partnership with MinerEye, Agile Defense plans to utilize its experience in the Federal market to bring the transformative technology to DoD customers. Visit Agile Defense.

About MinerEye

MinerEye enables organizations to overcome the information governance and protection challenge. Its Interpretive AI™, machine learning, and computer vision automatically scans, indexes, analyzes, virtually labels and categorizes unstructured and dark data contained in organizations' data repositories. Visit www.minereye.com.

