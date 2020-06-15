NetDragon's Edmodo Secures First US Statewide Partnership

HONG KONG, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that the Vermont Agency of Education ("AOE") announced today a partnership with Edmodo, a subsidiary of NetDragon, to create a statewide network for Vermont educators to collaborate and access Continuity of Learning resources to enable continued support for all Vermont students. The Edmodo platform will also provide educators with a virtual ecosystem for peer learning and networking communities to share information and best practices. Each school district and supervisory union ("SU/SD") and approved independent school will be provided with an independent space for localized development and online teaching.

"Vermont educators are very innovative," said Secretary of Education Dan French. "Design and development of new practice has long been in our DNA, and the COVID-19 pandemic has just accelerated that. Edmodo solves the longstanding challenge of resource sharing at scale by giving educators equitable access to professional networking and learning in a virtual manner."

Built like a social network, the Edmodo platform enables group conversations and threaded discussions, in addition to classroom tools and a robust content resource library. At the district level, schools will be able to build out environments for students, parents and teachers to communicate and collaborate if they choose. Educators will also have access to powerful remote teaching functionality for virtual learning and a robust mobile app.

"No teacher is an island, and feeling part of a learning community is more important than ever for educators. Edmodo aims to inspire teachers to stay connected and engaged, both with students and their peers near or far," said Susan Kim, CEO, Edmodo. "We know that teachers reach their full potential when they have easy access to the tools they need. With this in mind, this partnership with the AOE will enable Vermont educators to explore related interests and join designated group spaces for focused collaboration."

As the first statewide partnership in the U.S. for Edmodo, the Vermont AOE chose to introduce the network to all Vermont stakeholders because of Edmodo's ease of use and multifunctional offerings. Additionally, it was important to support Vermont's education community throughout the Continuity of Learning phase with a solution that addresses the long-standing equity gap in how educators can come together in a physical learning space.

In the past, in-person AOE convenings and training opportunities have been held in larger towns and cities like Burlington, or in the geographic center of the state, presenting a geographic barrier to educators in the northern and southern areas of the state. Edmodo will support a virtual convening space so that educators from across the state can interact and learn from each other.

In the coming weeks, AOE and Edmodo will work with Vermont school districts to set up accounts and provide login information and training for educators to access and use the network.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

About Edmodo

Founded in 2008 and currently a subsidiary of NetDragon, Edmodo supports more than 125 million members worldwide for accessible learning from any location, at any time. Edmodo is a UNESCO recommended global education network and learning platform that connects teachers to the people and resources needed to reach their full potential.

Edmodo's classroom tools provide a secure space for teachers, students, and parents to communicate and collaborate. Edmodo's innovative remote learning offering supports continuity of learning in events of prolonged school closures or student absence.

The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California. Visit Edmodo at https://www.edmodo.com/ to join or for access to additional learning resources.

About the Vermont Agency of Education

Vermont Agency of Education implements state and federal laws, policies, and regulations to ensure all Vermont learners have equitable access to high-quality learning opportunities. The Agency accomplishes this mission through leadership, support and oversight of Vermont's public education system.

