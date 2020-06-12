SPA Selected to Support the New US Space Command Program Management Office

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), was awarded a 5-year task order under GSA Professional Services Schedule to support US Space Command in Colorado Springs, CO. The contract will provide technical, engineering, and executive staff support to the Director, US Space Command (USSPACECOM) Program Management Office (PMO).

The PMO will manage the design, construction, and mission equipment integration for the USSPACECOM National Space Defense Center (NSDC), Joint Operations Center (JOC), and other related mission command centers. Under this task order, SPA will provide technical and engineering oversight of the design, construction, and mission equipment integration for these critical space command and control facilities.

"It is an honor to be on the ground floor of helping the recently formed Unified Command for Space design and build this critical Space Command and Control facility," said SPA President and CEO, Dr. William Vantine. "The SPA team recognizes the importance of this work and is ready to help USSPACECOM execute the development of their other important mission facilities."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., provides knowledge based solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including: Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. Our capabilities include: Advanced Analytics; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; Program and Acquisition Management; Software Tool Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

