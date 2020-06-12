NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP today announced that its Shareholder Activism practice has again been recognized by The Legal 500 in its annual guide to leading law firms and attorneys as a Tier 1 Leading Firm in Shareholder Activism - advice to shareholders, and five of the practice's lawyers have been acknowledged. Co-Chairs Steve Wolosky and Andrew Freedman and partner Elizabeth Gonzalez-Sussman were recognized as "Leading Lawyers," partner Meagan Reda was recognized as a "Recommended Lawyer," and partner Ryan Nebel was recognized as a "Key Lawyer." It is notable that The Legal 500 only recognized five attorneys in the nation as "Leading Lawyers" in the area of shareholder activism and that three of them are Olshan partners.

The firm has also been named as a Tier 3 Leading Firm in Advertising and Marketing: Transactional and Regulatory, and four lawyers have been acknowledged. Chair Andrew Lustigman and partners Tamara Carmichael and Scott Shaffer were recognized as Recommended Lawyers, and counsel Safia Anand was named a Key Lawyer.

On Olshan's top-ranked Shareholder Activism practice, The Legal 500 notes, "Olshan's New York-based shareholder activism group acts for some of the markets most prolific strategic investors, including Starboard Value and Elliott Management." The Legal 500 also notes that "In addition to acting for US shareholders, the firm also has a strong reputation among international activist investors, including those in Europe and Japan" and that "standout highlights from the past year include Gonzalez-Sussman and Wolosky acting for a shareholder group led by Rice Team in its successful campaign to nominate seven members to the board of EQT Corporation."

The Advertising, Marketing and Promotions practice group is noted for, "advising clients on a range of matters, including sweepstakes and promotions, advertising clearance and compliance, direct marketing, and marketing issues in the online and mobile spaces." Legal 500 also notes that, "Lustigman is particularly focused on FTC regulation and compliance matters, with a solid record in the retail, e-commerce, and pharmaceutical sectors, while Tamara Carmichael is recommended for matters which overlap with IP work," and that "Shaffer specialises in direct marketing compliance, as well as representing clients on the contentious side." The publication also commented that on the transactional side, "the firm advises on… intellectual property licensing and negotiations, and pricing issues."

Olshan's Shareholder Activism Practice has consistently ranked #1 across the board in every league table and publication that covers shareholder activism, including the Bloomberg Activism Advisory League Table, the Refinitiv Global Shareholder Activism Scorecard, FactSet's Activism League Table, Activist Insight's rankings and The Deal's Activism League Table. Similarly, attorneys in the Advertising, Marketing and Promotions group have been widely recognized for their significant experience and practical advice in numerous ranking publications.

Olshan has been consistently recognized as one of the premier mid-sized law firms in the country, including recognition by Chambers 2020 USA as having "Leading Lawyers" in both Corporate/M&A: Shareholder Activism and Advertising: Transactional & Regulatory Nationwide; named as a "Best Law Firm" by U.S. News-Best Lawyers® for Securities/Capital Markets, Real Estate, Advertising, Trusts & Estates and Employee Benefits; selection of eight lawyers by The Best Lawyers in America© 2020; and by selection of 38 of the firm's attorneys for Super Lawyers® 2019 New York Metro. The National Law Journal has honored Olshan twice as a top 20 midsize law firm in its "Midsize Hot List" and has included the firm in its "NLJ 500" list.

For 30 years, The Legal 500 has been analyzing the capabilities of law firms across the world with a comprehensive research program that each year brings the most up-to-date vision of the global legal market. The Legal 500 assesses the strengths of law firms in over 100 jurisdictions, with rankings based on a series of criteria and research based on feedback from 300,000 clients worldwide, submissions from law firms, and interviews with leading private practice lawyers.

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP, a law firm based in New York, represents major businesses and entrepreneurs in their most significant transactions, problems and opportunities. Olshan's clients range from public companies, hedge, venture capital, private equity and other investment funds to entrepreneurs and private companies worldwide. Clients choose Olshan for innovative strategies and sophisticated, game-changing advice in corporate, securities law, equity investment and shareholder activism, complex commercial, corporate and securities litigation, real estate, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditors' rights, and advertising. Since its founding, Olshan has offered an alternative to the AmLaw 50 law firm business model with responsive, independent and client-focused legal counsel provided by the firm's senior lawyers.

