Expeto Selected by Digital Technology Supercluster to Power Virtual Healthcare in Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expeto joins the Digital Technology Supercluster to provide its enterprise-first networking solution over 4G/5G networks to provide a secure communications system to enable the safety of healthcare workers through remote care. Initially, this system is being used to connect healthcare professionals to robots capable of performing physical examinations of patients, using digital medical tools deployed within health authorities in British Columbia.

Canadian healthcare workers are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than the general public. There is an urgent need to protect their well-being to ensure continuity of the healthcare system. Long-term care facilities have had multiple cluster outbreaks and have been the source of more than 80 percent of COVID-19 fatalities in Canada.

The Digital Technology Supercluster is investing $60 million to work with Canadian companies, post-secondary institutions and not-for-profit organizations to improve the health and safety of Canadians by supporting Canada's commitment to address the COVID-19 outbreak while building expertise and capacity to respond to future urgent situations.

The project is working to test remotely operated general-purpose robots, using Expeto's secure connectivity solution, in long-term care and clinic settings using standard, off the shelf tools such as digital stethoscopes and non-contact biometric monitoring. Secure, reliable and fast connectivity is essential to support the virtual healthcare application, ensuring the security and confidentiality of patient information.

"We are excited to work with Sanctuary AI on this groundbreaking Virtual Healthcare solution, delivering the critical connectivity between remote healthcare workers and robots, ensuring the safety and security of the patient and healthcare worker, while protecting patient data," explains Michael Anderson, CEO, Expeto.

Expeto has partnered with a number of reputable organizations as part of the project, including the project lead Sanctuary AI, along with the University of British Columbia, the AInBC, a national communications & media company and a major technology company.



"Currently, there is no technology that allows remote workers to participate in the economy to perform physical work. Sanctuary and Expeto are utilizing advances in robotics and AI to create a foundation for digital job growth that can help drive Canada's economic recovery from COVID-19," delights Suzanne Gildert, CTO, Sanctuary AI.

In hospital settings, workers will trial a real-world telerobotic system to conduct physical exams. The initiative expands the current capabilities of telework technology – currently limited to video and audio interactions – to make physical interactions possible by connecting and controlling general-purpose robots through secure 5G/LTE networks.

About Expeto:

Expeto maximizes control of industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices with transformative connectivity solutions for enterprises. Inspired to make IIoT connectivity simple, agile and secure, Expeto is an experienced team of wireless, telecom and cloud technology leaders who are creating a new IIoT customer experience with a patent-pending technology platform.

With global headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and U.S. headquarters in Portland, Oregon, Expeto has customers who are leaders in the industrial and global energy sectors and partnerships with some of the world's largest telecom and cloud providers.

More information about Expeto can be found at https://www.expeto.io/

About Digital Technology Supercluster:

The Digital Technology Supercluster solves some of industry's and society's biggest problems through Canadian-made technologies. We bring together private and public sector organizations of all sizes to address challenges facing Canada's economic sectors including healthcare, natural resources, manufacturing, and transportation. Through this 'collaborative innovation,' the Supercluster helps to drive solutions better than any single organization could on its own. The Digital Technology Supercluster is led by industry leaders such as D-Wave, Finger Food Advanced Technology Group, LifeLabs, LlamaZOO, Lululemon, MDA, Microsoft, Mosaic Forest Management, Sanctuary AI, Teck Resources Limited, TELUS, Terramera, and 1Qbit. Together, we work to position Canada as a global hub for digital innovation. A full list of members can be found here.

About the COVID-19 Program:

The COVID-19 Program aims to improve the health and safety of Canadians and support Canada's ability to address issues created by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the program will build expertise and capacity to anticipate and address issues that may arise in future health crises, from healthcare to a return to work and community.

