Waterbury HEALTH and ECHN Join Create® Network, Expanding Innovative Benefits Options for Connecticut Employees

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brighton Health Plan Solutions (BHPS), a health care enablement company, today announced a collaboration with Waterbury HEALTH and Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) to offer an integrated delivery network to self-insured employers. Through the collaboration, Connecticut health care providers Waterbury HEALTH and ECHN will become part of BHPS' proprietary Create network. Create partners with health care systems to offer employers integrated delivery networks for their self-funded health insurance plans. Integrated delivery networks reduce fragmentation of care, thereby improving quality, patient outcomes, and member satisfaction.

"Waterbury HEALTH and ECHN understand the unique opportunity for regional health care systems to deliver value through better coordinated care and high-quality outcomes," said Create President Michelle Zettergren. "We share that vision and are honored to bring together local employers and leading providers to help achieve quality, affordable health care in our communities."

With the newest Create network, self-insured employers can offer their members the option to receive their medical care exclusively from Waterbury HEALTH and ECHN's community health care systems and affiliated providers. The service area for the network includes numerous towns across eastern and western Connecticut, including care provided in New Haven, Hartford and Tolland counties.

Keeping members' health care within an integrated network promotes better coordination of care and helps improve outcomes and lower costs. BHPS also supports employers and their members with compassionate concierge service, a state-of-the art technology platform featuring an award-winning mobile app, and a complete suite of Third Party Administrator (TPA) services.

"Building high-quality, comprehensive and collaborative networks of health care services is central to our mission," said Waterbury HEALTH President and CEO Lester P. Schindel. "We look forward to working with the team at BHPS and their Create network to reach even more patients and provide the quality, affordable health care they need and deserve."

About Brighton Health Plan Solutions

Brighton Health Plan Solutions (BHPS) is an innovative health care enablement company based in New York City on a mission to improve how health care is accessed and delivered in the self-funded health plan market. We believe extraordinary things happen when everyone works together – health systems, providers, carriers and TPAs, self-insured plan sponsors, and members alike. BHPS goes beyond other TPAs to offer unprecedented flexibility and customization in our proprietary networks, administrative services, casualty solutions, and integrated digital tools. Together with our trusted partners, we are transforming the health plan experience with the promise of turning today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions. For more information on BHPS, visit BrightonHPS.com.

About ECHN

ECHN is a community healthcare system serving 19 towns in eastern Connecticut. Its network of affiliates includes Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital, Woodlake at Tolland, ECHN Medical Group, Women's Center for Wellness, Visiting Nurse & Health Services of CT, John A. DeQuattro Cancer Center and more. Visit our website at www.echn.org for more detailed information about the health system.

About Waterbury HEALTH

Waterbury HEALTH, which includes Waterbury Hospital, Alliance Medical Group, Cardiology Associates of Greater Waterbury, VNA Health at Home, Greater Waterbury Imaging Center and Access Rehab Centers, offers comprehensive healthcare services including primary care, emergency and acute care, and home healthcare. Serving Waterbury and 11 surrounding communities in Western Connecticut, Waterbury HEALTH is a member of Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc., a national family of hospitals and healthcare networks.

Media Contacts:

Erin George, for Brighton Health Plan Solutions

erin@lovell.com

615-946-9914

Nina Kruse

VP, Communications and Public Affairs, Eastern Connecticut Health Network

Nkruse@echn.org

860-948-8407



Lauresha Xhihani

Director of Communications and Marketing, Waterbury HEALTH

Lauresha.Xhihani@wtbyhosp.org

203.573.6717

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterbury-health-and-echn-join-create-network-expanding-innovative-benefits-options-for-connecticut-employees-301074603.html

SOURCE Brighton Health Plan Solutions