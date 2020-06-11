Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. Announces Rachel Rodgers And Jason Harris As New Additions To Their Roster

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sarah Hall Productions, Inc. is proud to announce that they have been selected as the agency of record for two new clients, Rachel Rodgers and Jason Harris.

Rachel Rodgers is an intellectual property lawyer, business coach and the CEO of Hello Seven, a business coaching firm focused on helping women entrepreneurs scale their businesses from $100k to $1 million—and beyond. Rachel's mission is to help women hit the seven+ figure mark without sacrificing their families and sanity. Over the past seven years, she's worked with NY Times bestselling authors, tech startups, coaches, consultants, doctors, accountants, nutritionists and so many more. Her expertise has been featured in Time, Forbes, Entrepreneur, Fast Company and the Washington Post.

Jason Harris is an award-winning social impact leader, president and CEO of Mekanism, one of the nation's fastest growing and most successful creative agencies, and the author of the book, The Soulful Art of Persuasion (Currency, 2019) a guide for cultivating habits that are essential to personal growth and sustained business success. Harris has worked closely with many iconic brands including Peloton, Ben & Jerry's, MillerCoors, HBO, and the United Nations.

Rachel and Jason are exciting additions to SHP's eclectic roster of Lifestyle industry leaders which already includes: Women's Health Expert and Cardiologist, Dr. Jennifer Haythe, Hollywood Costume Designer and Private Stylist, Leesa Evans, and world-renowned skateboarder, Tony Hawk.

Sarah Hall, President of Sarah Hall Productions, states, "SHP is absolutely thrilled to welcome Rachel and Jason to our roster. They both continue to pave a new path in their chosen fields and have not only achieved incredible success themselves, but are committed to helping others do the same in their own businesses. SHP looks forward to taking their careers to the next level."

ABOUT SARAH HALL PRODUCTIONS, INC.

Sarah Hall Productions Inc. (SHP) is an award winning, full service, boutique PR firm focusing on Entertainment and Lifestyle accounts. SHP represents a variety of clients including celebrity athletes, authors, designers, doctors, fitness gurus, product lines, as well as experts in the fields of fashion and beauty. (www.shpny.com)

