ElectroNeek Partners with Sage to Automate Accounting routine

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dmitry Karpov, CIO of ElectroNeek , delivered the announcement of the partnership to members of Sage Accountants Advisory Council, top accounting experts and thought leaders from such organizations as Anthony Group, Accounting Systems Design, Shaynaco, Tribal Ledgers, Fusion CPA, JIRAV, HireAthena, TS Tax & Accounting Services, C3 Evolution Group, Check and Balance, AFM, The University of Texas at Dallas, Latino Tax Pro and others.

As part of the partnership, ElectroNeek is named preferred Robotic Process Automation (RPA) vendor for Sage Accounts Network members who will receive ready-to-use bots to complete routine accounting tasks, such as the migration of charts of accounts. Sage Account Network members will also get exclusive discounts on ElectroNeek's product in business process analysis and automation opportunities. ElectroNeek will also appear on Sage's marketplace.

"We are very pleased about our partnership with ElectroNeek! This partnership allows for us to serve accountants and their clients in providing the best in breed for Robotic Process Automation (RPA). This is such an important vehicle of innovation that enhances the accounting community to elevate their businesses. Allowing better data integrity and freeing up valuable time for accountants to serve their clients on advisory services which is what they need most right now."

"We are extremely excited about the partnership with Sage because it gives us an opportunity to automate repetitive business processes in accounting and finance, the blood flow of any developing business. Together we will deliver on-premise automation solutions for companies of all sizes and industries to meet the demanding needs of the business environment now and into the future."

ElectroNeek Robotics, a Y Combinator company, builds an end-to-end automation platform for business users to discover and robotize repetitive business processes. ElectroNeek Platform allows users to analyze how employees interact with different software on office and work-from-home computers and proactively identify automation opportunities to improve business efficiency.

ElectroNeek has been recognized as a leading RPA platform by G2 ("Top-3 RPA platforms in the US") and Capterra and has clients among Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing, Consulting and other industries.

Sage is the market leader for integrated accounting, payroll, and payment systems, supporting the ambitions of businesses across the globe, and helping them to achieve their goals and objectives.

90% of accountants in the UK recognize the Sage format because of this, either using it in the past or still use it today, passing it on to their employees and the next generation of accountants. In 2017, Sage acquired Intacct and Fairsail.

Today, Sage has 13,000 employees and serves over three million customers in 23 countries across mainland Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and Latin America.

