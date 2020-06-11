Trevian Selected as Duetto Business Park Asset Manager in Helsinki

HELSINKI, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevian Asset Management has signed an agreement on asset management of Duetto Business Park located in Helsinki, Finland. The co-operation aims to re-develop Duetto to meet the growing office space needs of Pasila-Käpylä, a rapidly developing area on the Helsinki real estate market.

Trevian's newly signed international partner is a major foreign asset manager with global investment assets. Among its office properties in Finland, the partner has decided to focus specifically on the development of Duetto due to its strategically central location, and chosen Trevian as its local partner for the project.

"Duetto Park is a modern business park, completed in 2008, with excellent connections in the Pasila-Käpylä area, next to Käpylä railway station, right on one of the central highways connecting Helsinki to the airport. The office space for rent in Duetto is approximately 14,500 square meters, and currently the largest tenants of the business park are Huawei, Palmia and Atria. I am happy to announce we have recently signed a long-term renewal for Huawei's agreement covering 2,500 m2 of office space", said Duetto's asset manager Outi Kymäläinen of Trevian Asset Management.

The number of jobs in the Pasila-Käpylä area is projected to double by 2040 with the construction of new office space. The area is easily accessible, as well as the future concentration of office space, and the direction of Helsinki city center expansion. Plans for the surrounding area create demand for well-managed office space, and Trevian has recognized local expertise in property development and business park rebranding around the Helsinki Metropolitan area.

"We are delighted to enter into co-operation with a new respected international partner. This is one of our first asset management agreements not combined with a transaction, however, certainly not the last one. As Duetto's new asset manager, we want to be actively involved in the commercial development of Duetto as part of Käpylä that is locally known as picturesque garden neighborhood. Pasila-Käpylä is a growing hub with smooth public and private transport connections from all over Finland, which makes it completely unique", said Risto Vuorenrinne, Trevian's CIO.

Scope Design Oy has been chosen as the interior architect for the Duetto development project and Ted & Ralph's Oy as the marketing agency.

Trevian Asset Management Oy is a Finnish investment and asset management company specializing in commercial properties. The company was established in 2012 and is owned by its key personnel. The company produces actively managed real estate equity funds and asset management services optimized for its customers. The services are focused especially for institutional real estate investors, banks and other professional investors. Trevian's assets under management near 1.0B€.

For more information, please contact:

Risto Vuorenrinne

CIO

Trevian Asset Management

+358-50-313-9350

risto.vuorenrinne@trevian.fi

www.trevian.fi

Outi Kymäläinen

Asset Manager

Trevian Asset Management

+358-400-311-149

outi.kymalainen@trevian.fi

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/trevian/r/trevian-selected-as-duetto-business-park-asset-manager-in-helsinki,c3132168

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/trevian/i/duetto-illustration,c2795227 Duetto illustration

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trevian-selected-as-duetto-business-park-asset-manager-in-helsinki-301074364.html

SOURCE Trevian