BVI and Lovell Government Services (LGS) partner to provide Veterans Administration (VA) Hospital System and U.S. Military Medical Networks access to high quality BVI ophthalmic products.

WALTHAM, Mass., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BVI, the fastest growing diversified company in ophthalmology, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Lovell Government Services (LGS), a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The agreement provides Government Medical Organizations access to BVI's portfolio of ophthalmic products including custom surgical procedure packs.

"Veterans at one time in their lives gave their very best for all of us. It's our turn to do our part to ensure those same Veterans have access to the most innovative resources available for ophthalmic surgery. With this partnership, Federal, State, and Local Government Agencies who procure their ophthalmic products through the GSA and DLA catalogs will be able to access high quality, single-use instruments, intraocular lenses and equipment" said Chris Lovell Major, USMC (Ret.) and CEO, Lovell Government Services (LGS).

The Veterans Health Administration is the largest integrated healthcare system in the United States, providing care at 1,255 health care facilities, including 174 VA Medical Centers and 1,062 outpatient sites to over 9 million Veterans enrolled in the VA health care program.

"We are excited to partner with LGS to provide high-quality ophthalmic products for our US Veterans.," said Darin Dixon, BVI VP of US Sales. "Our goal is to provide ophthalmic surgeons with customized, high quality solutions that optimize patient outcomes".

About BVI

With nine decades of delivering high quality solutions and innovation to advance eye surgery, BVI partners with ophthalmic surgeons to improve the vision of millions of patients across the globe. Our Company aspires to be the most trusted and valued partner to our customers worldwide. Our trusted brands include: Beaver® (Knives and Blades), Visitec® (Cannulas), Malosa® (Single-Use Instruments), Vitreq® (Vitreoretinal Surgical Products) and PhysIOL® (Premium Intraocular Lenses). Learn more at bvimedical.com.

About Lovell Government Services (LGS)

Lovell's primary mission is to provide exclusive medical, surgical, and pharmaceutical resources to the U.S. Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs Medical Organizations. We work with medical product developers to certify and market the latest in life saving technologies to the Federal Government. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

