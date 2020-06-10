Akima Subsidiary RiverTech Awarded $70.2 Million Contract to Provide Flying Squadron Support at 14 U.S. Air Force Bases

HERNDON, Va., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, RiverTech, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to support Mobility Air Forces (MAF) at 14 Air Force Bases across the contiguous United States. The estimated value of the contract is $70.2 million over five years, if all options are exercised.

"Akima is committed to supporting Air Force efforts to increase the production of aircrews and improve the quality of life for Mobility Air Forces personnel" said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "Our aviation logistics professionals are proud to expand our efforts to aid flying personnel in achieving their missions."

The contract was awarded under the OASIS Small Business (SB) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. RiverTech will absorb select non-flying duties in order to reduce the workload of MAF flying personnel working at flying squadrons at each base where support is provided.

The Air Force Bases covered under the contract include Scott AFB, Andrews AFB, McGuire AFB, Dover AFB, Charleston AFB, MacDill AFB, Birmingham ARB, Little Rock AFB, Dyess AFB, McConnell AFB, March ARB, Travis AFB, McChord AFB, and Fairchild AFB.

About RiverTech

RiverTech is an SBA certified 8(a) Alaska Native Corporation (ANC) and a wholly owned subsidiary of Akima. At RiverTech, we are dedicated to bringing innovative solutions to our customers' complex engineering and operational challenges. Our teams deliver wide-ranging services for mission support, systems engineering, and IT, enabling information and communications dominance and superior command and control of forces across the globe. To learn more, visit http://www.rivertechllc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,300 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2019, Washington Technology ranked Akima #38 amongst the top 100 government contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit http://www.akima.com.

