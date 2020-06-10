Back to Business, le Nordik Spa-Nature Deploys COVID-19 Staff Screening Solution to Further Enhance Guest Experience

GATINEAU, Quebec, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Le Nordik Spa-Nature today announces a partnership with Macadamian Technologies to incorporate Macadamian HealthCheck™ a mobile application that collects employee responses to symptoms and exposure risk surveys prior to entering the worksite.

"The well-being of our staff and guests is our top priority. As part of our return to work, we looked for a solution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 but more so to enable our clients to feel comfortable enjoying their spa experience," said Martin Paquette, Founder, and CEO, Nordik Spa-Nature, "The speed with which Macadamian deployed was quite exceptional given the constraints imposed by COVID-19."

It was early March when the Nordik Spa-Nature made the decision to close to assist in preventing further spread of the disease. Prior to the shutdown, the company had approximately 850 visitors per day at each location. The company anticipates that initial demand for services will be slow but look forward to providing health and wellness services to those who need it most.

"As COVID-19 business restrictions begin to lift, businesses are looking for new opportunities to further enhance their customers' experience while preventing the spread of the disease. Macadamian is focused on helping companies re-open safely by developing digital health solutions that increase employee and client trust and confidence," said Frédéric Boulanger, CEO Macadamian Technologies.



Leveraging Macadamian's HealthConnect™ application development platform as a service and UX design services, the team at Macadamian collaborated with le Nordik Spa-Nature to deliver an occupational health and safety screening solution that staff can complete in less than 15 seconds while capturing data for reporting and analytics.

About Macadamian

We design and develop digital and connected experiences to improve healthcare. Macadamian is a full-service software design and development consulting firm that provides a complete range of product strategy, user experience design and research, and software engineering services.



