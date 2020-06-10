Joongbu Univ. to strengthen its email security with SecuLetter

SEOUL, South Korea, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joongbu University has strengthened its email security by adopting MARS SLE which is SecuLetter's Secure Emil Gateway(SEG) solution for intelligent email hacking attacks and successfully handled malicious code threats sent through email. SecuLetter has been a member of the Born2Global Centre since 2017.

SecuLetter is a security company that develops and supplies products that detect, diagnose, analyze, and prevent malicious code attacks launched via document files (MS Office, PDF etc.) and Advanced Persistent Threats (APT) in various business environments, such as Airgap and Network bridging areas, On-line bulletin boards, Document Centralization, and Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR). Its products eliminate security blind spots that have been a weakness of existing behavior-based (sandbox-based) APT solutions and enable accurate and swift diagnosis.

Joongbu University adopted SecuLetter's solution for multiple reasons, primarily to: detect and analyze advanced malicious code attacks coming through e-mail, prevent malicious URLs contained in the body of emails, block unknown attacks, provide detailed reports on detected malicious code, and ensure easy installation and management.

Mr. Yeom, Jong-gook, Manager of the Joongbu University Computer Information Institute said, "In May of last year, we experienced difficulties in detecting and diagnosing large amounts of hacking emails disguised as Non-PE file attachments (MS Office or PDF), such as quotations and tax invoices. We were looking for a solution that could respond to these malicious attacks and we found out that MARS SLE is the best solution through comparative reviews and POC with several products.

Prior to adopting it, a large number of emails containing URLs leading to malicious code and phishing websites were not detected, but with MARS SLE, we could detect, diagnose, and effectively block such attacks."

Mr. Lim, Chasung, CEO of SecuLetter said, "About 90 percent or more of APT attacks are made via email and most of them are disguised as email attachments. In addition, these emails have no choice but to open attachments because they are disguising as emails from government agencies, tax invoices, quotations, resumes and recent COVID19 virus-related emails. "Through the use case of Joongbu University, we're convinced that the university also needs to respond to these advanced email attacks. We believe our solution can be an alternative for all government agencies, financial institutions, businesses and schools that want to protect their systems and assets from hacking email attacks. And we are also actively considering fostering competent security talented students through industry-academic cooperation with schools interested in cyber security research."

SecuLetter's products, MARS SLE and MARS SLF are being actively used by major national institutions, financial institutions, and companies including KEPCO E&C, Korea Post Information Center, KISA (Korea Internet & Security Agency), BNK Busan Bank, KAMCO (Korea Asset Management Corporation), KSD (Korea Securities Depository), and KTCU (Korean Teachers' Credit Union).

For more detailed information on SecuLetter, visit https://www.seculetter.com/content/en/.

Media Contact

SecuLetter: contact@seculetter.com

Born2Global Centre: jlee@born2global.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joongbu-univ-to-strengthen-its-email-security-with-seculetter-301073429.html

SOURCE Born2Global Centre