Triumph Group Extends Long Term Agreement For Major Engine Accessory Repair And Overhaul Services In North America

BERWYN, Pa., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announced that its Triumph Systems & Support business unit recently signed a five-year, non-exclusive, fixed price agreement with a North American-based independent MRO facility for repair and overhaul support of engine accessories on the CFM56, CF34 and CF6 engine models for both commercial and military aircraft. Work for the long-term agreement will be performed at Triumph's Accessory Services facilities in Grand Prairie, Texas and Wellington, Kansas.

"Longstanding partnerships with leading engine overhaul providers like this are important to Triumph, and we look forward to building upon this partnership to support these critical engines that propel some of the world's most advanced aircraft," said Jim Berberet, President of Triumph Systems & Support – Product Support operating company. "We are pleased our customer has seen the value we bring through our reliable and responsive service, breadth of capability, proven experience, and competitive pricing."

Triumph Accessory Services has provided engine accessory component repair and overhaul services for the major independent MRO facility for more than a decade. The relationship demonstrates that when linked directly to the customer, Triumph enhances overall value improving cost, turn times, customer service and response times.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

