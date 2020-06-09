Mortgage Automator Partners with DocuSign to help private lenders collect signatures from investors and borrowers remotely

TORONTO, June 9, 2020 /CNW/ - As many industries try to figure out new ways of operating during the current Covid-19 pandemic, Mortgage Automator announced a new integration with DocuSign that will help private lenders gather required signatures remotely, prioritizing health and safety of all parties involved.

This integration allows private lenders to connect their DocuSign account to Mortgage Automator directly. As a result, when a Commitment (Term Sheet) or any other document that requires a signature from a borrower or an investor is generated, the signee will get an email from DocuSign asking them to sign the document electronically.

When complete, the lender will receive the signed document and a digital certificate directly in their Mortgage Automator account, ensuring a seamless process and keeping their documentation organized in the same place.

"We believe this integration will not only keep our clients safe by eliminating in-person contact but also significantly accelerate the lending process for them. DocuSign is the best in the business when it comes to digital signatures, and we're proud to be working with them," said Pavel Tchourliaev, Co-Founder of Mortgage Automator.

As an end-to-end loan origination and servicing platform, Mortgage Automator's mission has always been to empower private lenders across North America to operate at the highest level of efficiency by focusing on growing the business while automating all of the routine processes.

The new reality brought to us by the pandemic crisis is forcing many companies to adapt and change the way they used to operate. Whenever possible, face-to-face processes are now switched to remote, and Mortgage Automator is providing its customers with all the tools necessary to minimize the disruption for private lending businesses.

About Mortgage Automator

Mortgage Automator enables private lenders to keep their businesses connected and organized in a remote environment. The true end-to-end loan origination and servicing platform gives them the tools to save time on documentation by automating most of it, streamline communication through borrower and investor portals and automated alerts, and, as a result, get more work done with the same or fewer resources. The software was built by lenders originally and continues to evolve through ideas sourced from over 100 customers across North America. Mortgage Automator's headquarters is located in Toronto, ON.

