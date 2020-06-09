Independence Blue Cross and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Announce New Agreement

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Blue Cross (Independence) and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have signed a new long-term agreement. The agreement, which will be effective July 1, 2020, represents a shared goal of improving community health care for children and collaborating on quality of care in ways that will benefit children living in the Greater Philadelphia region.

"We are extremely pleased that Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, a long-time partner of ours and home to countless breakthroughs in pediatric medicine, shares our commitment to improving health care for our members and their patients," said Daniel J. Hilferty, Independence Blue Cross CEO. "Above all else, this agreement gives our members continued access to an institution that is a world leader in children's health and pediatric research."

As part of the new agreement, Independence and CHOP will be exploring ways to expand the health care system's existing value-based program beyond primary care practices. The expanded programs would promote a team-based approach and be designed to engage both organizations to improve quality of care and reduce health care costs for members and patients through better care coordination.

"This agreement provides reassurance to families that count on having world-class pediatric care for their children," said Madeline Bell, President and CEO at CHOP. "Independence Blue Cross has always made access to CHOP a priority for their members, and we look forward to innovating with them in ways that will ensure their children receive the best pediatric care available."

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, Children's Hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought the 564-bed hospital recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu.

About Independence Blue Cross

Independence Blue Cross is the leading health insurance organization in southeastern Pennsylvania. With our affiliates, we serve nearly 7 million people nationwide. For more than 80 years, we have been enhancing the health and well-being of the people and communities we serve. We deliver innovative and competitively priced health care products and services; pioneer new ways to reward doctors, hospitals, and other health care professionals for coordinated, quality care; and support programs and events that promote wellness. To learn more, visit www.ibx.com. Connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/ibx and on Twitter at @ibx. Independence Blue Cross is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

