McKinstry Keeps Buildings Up and Running Remotely During COVID-19 with Expanded Optio3 Partnership

SEATTLE, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinstry and Optio3 extend their partnership to provide uninterrupted active energy management service using Optio3's Sentinel Remote Operations Management Service. The challenges imposed by COVID-19 have not slowed down McKinstry, who has deployed an additional 1.5 million square feet of new buildings, many in large campuses, in the last 60 days.

COVID-19 repercussions have created new and different types of requests for McKinstry's and all facilities management teams associated with securing buildings, shutting down equipment, and adding new health protection protocols. Leveraging Optio3's technology, which can read data from all of the buildings on a single campus network through a single edge gateway, drastically accelerates time to value, reliability and reduces manual labor to setup. Optio3's AI capabilities enable automated classification and hierarchical mapping of all building equipment in two weeks or less, which has helped McKinstry to adjust quickly to the rapidly changing environment. According to Tim Scotland-Stewart, McKinstry's Product Management Director, "The big advantage to Optio3 is that we don't have to set up trends on the automation system. Setting up trends can be costly and time consuming impacting our ability to react expeditiously."

"COVID-19 has added new constraints that make remote operations management even more important now, and Optio3 has cracked the code of automated equipment discovery, classification, and hierarchical mapping," said Ash Awad, CMO for McKinstry. "A key part of digital transformation for our Active Energy Management business is to accelerate time to value. Our customers are demanding more value every day across our business. Unlocking the power of building data and automating workflows so that our talented people are freed up to do the highest value work is essential for us to meet and exceed our customers' expectations. It is also the foundation of creating competitive advantage for McKinstry."

"Our partnership with McKinstry is a perfect example of how Optio3 is working with sophisticated industry leaders to unlock the power of IoT data to streamline and automate workflows and create competitive advantage," said Sridhar Chandrashekar, Cofounder and CEO of Optio3. "COVID-19 has created massive disruption across the world. It has caused a strategic inflection point in global operations and has accelerated the shift towards Remote Operations Management, which is no longer a nice-to-have but rather an immediate and critical operational imperative. Our existing customers are expanding rapidly with us and new customer acquisition has accelerated dramatically in the last two months."

About McKinstry

McKinstry is a national leader in designing, constructing, operating and maintaining high-performing buildings. From new construction and ongoing operations to adaptive reuse and energy retrofits, the company provides a single point of accountability across the entire building lifecycle. McKinstry focuses on people and outcomes to ensure the built environment serves owners, operators and occupants alike. McKinstry is your trusted partner for the life of your building.

About Optio3

Optio3 unlocks the value in IoT data, operationalizing digital transformation through workflow automation by providing technology to streamline operations of IoT (connected non-IT) devices in any enterprise or infrastructure. Optio3's hyperscale, secure, cloud-based software solution provides comprehensive visibility, easier management, and advanced analytics powered by machine learning, that improves performance and identifies cost savings in the built environment, transportation, and nano-grids. Optio3 founders bring decades of expertise in building large-scale SaaS solutions and cloud infrastructure to apply to the world of IoT. For more information, visit www.optio3.com .

