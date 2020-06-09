Leading Women Announces Strategic Partnership with Northeast Human Resources Association (NEHRA)

BOSTON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Women, a distinguished global consulting firm noted for championing workplace culture transformation and promoting Gender Balance in corporate leadership, announces it has entered into in a strategic partnership with the Northeast Human Resources Association (NEHRA). Leading Women will leverage the opportunity to provide thought leadership to NEHRA, the largest HR organization in the Northeast. The partnership will enhance NEHRA's commitment to providing its more than 2,600 members with relevant and timely educational programs for HR professionals by offering innovative research-based solutions as a resource to help accelerate women's career growth.

"Leading Women is proud to partner with NEHRA and excited to belong to a regional HR Community full of smart, talented, professionals, as we work together in a consultative and collaborative way to help ensure high performing women in the HR industry are moving confidently and consistently through the leadership pipeline," said Kelly Lockwood Primus, CEO & President of Leading Women.

"Having Leading Women as a Strategic Partner provides a unique opportunity for us to deepen our knowledge around gender-based issues," states Tracy Burns, NEHRA's CEO. "We're thrilled to have access to their expertise and look forward to bringing it forth to our local HR community in a variety of ways."

For over 15 years, Leading Women has worked with HR departments at hundreds of companies globally to identify and analyze their talent development and performance management systems to mitigate any gender related biases and provide solutions that enable their best talent to rise to the top. For more information on how Leading Women can help your organization, visit Leadingwomen.biz. #WeCanHelp

About Leading Women

Leading Women is shaping the future of workplace dynamics by advocating women's advancement and engaging male allies to bring gender balance to leadership. Our proprietary groundbreaking global research that identified "The Missing 33%™" revolutionized Women's Leadership Development. Combined with our Consulting Services and Gender Dynamics programs, we equip organizations for transformational workplace change. Our consultative and collaborative approach ensures that high-performing women are moving confidently and consistently through your leadership pipeline. For more than fifteen years, Leading Women's innovative solutions have transformed leadership teams at a variety of organizations across diverse industries—worldwide. For more information on our solutions and Conference Services offerings, visit www.LeadingWomen.biz. #WeCanHelp.

About Northeast Human Resources Association

With more than 2,600 members, NEHRA is the largest, most influential professional HR organization in the Northeast. Founded over 30 years ago, NEHRA's goal is to help HR professionals at every stage of their careers by supporting professional certification, providing relevant and timely educational programs, offering access to tools and resources, and creating opportunities to build meaningful relationships with peers and thought leaders. http://www.nehra.com

