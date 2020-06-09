BCM One Announces Strategic Partnership With CNSG

NEW YORK, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM One, a leading managed technology solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership with Converged Network Services Group (CNSG). Through this alliance, CNSG's network of partners can deliver BCM One's array of managed network solutions to its customers including UCaaS Hosted Voice, SD-WAN, Managed Connectivity, SIP Trunking, Technology Expense Optimization, Microsoft Office 365, MS Teams and Azure.

"We're excited to bring BCM One's leading managed solutions into our portfolio," stated Randy Friedberg, EVP of Sales & Marketing at CNSG. "With their range of managed network offerings for multi-site, complex opportunities, coupled with their tremendous commitment to customers and partners, this alliance will deliver great value to our SMB and enterprise customers."

"BCM One is thrilled to join forces with one of the largest master agents in the U.S.," stated Andy Steinke, Head of Channel Sales, at BCM One. "This partnership enables us to offer our best-in-class managed network solutions, including our UCaaSone™ hosted voice solution, through thousands of CNSG partners nationwide."

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a leading managed solutions provider offering businesses a one-stop shop for integrated technology needs. Serving over 17,000 customers worldwide, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure — including technology expense optimization, unified communications, SD-WAN, cloud, security, and connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by its mission statement: "Providing a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT CNSG

Converged Network Services Group (CNSG) is the Premier Master Distributor for the design and delivery of complete technology solutions. CNSG is committed to the core philosophy of earning business by building and maintaining true partnerships with every customer, partner, and supplier. This unwavering commitment to the success of our partnerships has enabled CNSG to be recognized as the fastest-growing Master Distributor in the industry. For more information about CNSG, please visit www.cnsg.com or connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

