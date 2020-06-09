Ivalua Announces Software Licensing Program Contract with State of California

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced that its solutions are now available for purchase through the California Software Licensing Program (SLP). The contract enables a more accessible purchasing process for state and local agencies looking to digitize their procurement processes.

Ivalua for Public Sector provides procurement best practices leveraged by hundreds of the world's most admired businesses plus tailored capabilities to meet the unique requirements of public sector procurement. Government agencies will now be able to improve transparency, increase efficiency, lower risk and increase value for taxpayers.

The modular, pre-packaged solution can be deployed rapidly to quickly address key challenges, then expanded as needed to digitize all procurement and accounts processes across all spend and all suppliers. Ivalua's platform ensures robust security while providing the flexibility needed to meet evolving requirements.

"Being part of California's software licensing program means state and local agencies now have easy access to our Ivalua for Public Sector solution to digitally transform procurement," said Jane Newman, Senior Account Executive, Public Sector at Ivalua. "State and local agencies that want to purchase Ivalua now have a simple method for procurement to achieve faster time to value."

Ivalua's solutions have been successfully deployed by all levels of government throughout the United States and globally. Customers span all levels of government and include the State of Ohio, State of Arizona, State of Maryland, State of Vermont, City of New York, Shared Services Canada, British Columbia and many others.

To learn more about the California Software Licensing Program, please visit their website.

About Ivalua

Ivalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers leading federal, state and local governments and hundreds of the world's most admired brands to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers. Ivalua is recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts and maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com

