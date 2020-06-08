McKean Captures $14M Navy Submarine Engineering and Logistics Support Contract

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McKean Defense Group, LLC announced today that it was awarded a five-year contract to support Submarine Program Management, Engineering, Technical, and Logistics Support. This is a single award contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWC PD).

Specific tasking includes program management, engineering and technical support, logistics, financial management and associated efforts. This customer supports Submarine Type Commanders (TYCOMs), NAVSEA 05, NAVSEA 07, PMS 391, PMS 392, PMS 394, PMS 397, PMS 399, PMS 435, PMS 450, SPAWAR, NAVSEA 08 and other U.S. Navy activities regarding U.S. Navy Submarines while in port or underway.

"This win reflects McKean's first prime contract supporting NSWCPD's submarine program office, and our bid leverages existing tools and processes already employed through the Warfare Center," said Joseph Carlini, Chief Executive Officer of McKean Defense. "High visibility programs such as the Virginia Class and Columbia Class will require the best engineering solutions and new technologies for emergent equipment issues, and McKean is proud to have been selected."

Work on these contracts will be executed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, DC, Norfolk, VA, Portsmouth, NH, Groton, CT, Kings Bay, GA, San Diego, CA, Bangor and Bremerton, WA, Pearl Harbor, HI, Yokosuka, Japan, and onboard U.S. Navy Submarines while in port and underway. McKean plans to expand its staff with Logisticians, Engineers, and Engineering Technicians. Information on open positions can be found at https://jobs.silkroad.com/McKeanDefense/McKeanCareers/.

Additional Information:

McKean Defense is an employee-owned Life Cycle Management, Engineering, Enterprise Transformation, and Program Management business headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. McKean Defense's engineers, developers, technical staff, programmers, analysts, and program managers identify and deploy new shipboard technologies, integrate information technology across shipboard platforms, and develop strategies to support the Warfighter. McKean Defense's employees create strategic solutions to help customers reach new levels of mission support and transform their organizations.

