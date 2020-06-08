Michael Baker International Joins Project Team for WSDOT's I-405 Widening and Express Toll Lane

SEATTLE, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, has joined the team that will complete the widening and express toll lane project between Renton and Bellevue, Washington, for the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The project will utilize innovative design-build project delivery and includes constructing one new lane in each direction of I-405. This new lane, along with the existing high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane, will be operated as a dual-lane express toll lane system. Michael Baker's role in the project includes providing maintenance of traffic for the entire 11-mile project, roadway design for a three-mile segment, drainage design for a three-mile segment and one bridge widening. The firm will serve as a subconsultant to Wood in the Flatiron West, Inc.-The Lane Construction Corporation Joint Venture.

"Our team regularly combines passion with technical and design-build know-how to create transportation systems that provide access and connection for people and goods, ultimately spurring economic growth and improving quality of life for commuters," said Malcolm Dougherty, National Practice Executive – Transportation at Michael Baker International. "For the I-405 project, our expert knowledge of maintenance of traffic will ensure the safety of drivers and workers alike, while keeping traffic moving as work progresses. The final product will give drivers a choice to use the express toll lanes when they need it, allowing travelers to have a safer, more reliable trip and helping WSDOT achieve their long-standing vision for I-405."

The $705 million design-build project will help reduce congestion and improve safety along one of Washington's most congested sections of highway. The project will increase roadway capacity, enhance mobility, provide environmental enhancements and improve traffic operations and public safety. Construction is expected to commence this year and the project will be completed and open to traffic in 2024.

