Ofinno and Red Chalk Forge Patent Broker Relationship

RESTON, Va., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ofinno, LLC, a pioneer in wireless and video compression technologies, is excited to announce they have entered into an exclusive patent brokerage relationship with Red Chalk Group (www.RedChalk.com). Red Chalk Group will be working hand in hand with Ofinno to cultivate and expand Ofinno's patent sales and licensing programs.

"Ofinno has developed an extensive patent portfolio and this relationship with Red Chalk Group represents an opportunity to help others in the industry benefit from our valuable intellectual property," said Kavon Nasabzadeh, Chief Intellectual Property Counsel. "Red Chalk Group is a recognized leader in the patent brokerage space. They are known for bringing together buyers and sellers in a mutually beneficial way to provide maximum value to both parties. We are looking forward to Red Chalk helping us manage and expand our patent sales and licensing programs."

"Ofinno has demonstrated extraordinary capabilities in their effort to solve complex problems and patent critical advancements in wireless technologies. The resulting portfolio is key to next generation products and the future of connectivity. Red Chalk Group is proud to be Ofinno's trusted partner in the monetization of its patent portfolio," said Leah Christoforidis, General Counsel, Director of IP Brokerage and Licensing.

Ofinno's extensive patent portfolio was developed over the better part of the past decade. The patent portfolio is a result of the research performed by its team of expert PhDs and consists of over 250 patent families with nearly 500 pending/issued patent assets. Many of the patent assets are essential to 4G and/or 5G wireless standards developed by the Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP).

About Ofinno, LLC

Ofinno, LLC, is a research and development lab based in Northern Virginia, that specializes in inventing and patenting future technologies. Ofinno's researchers create technologies that address some of the most important issues faced by wireless device users and the carriers that serve them. Ofinno's inventions have an impressive utilization rate. Ofinno's research involves technologies such as 5G Radio and Core networks, IoT, V2X, and ultra-reliable low latency communications. Our innovators not only create the technologies, they oversee the entire process from the design to the time the technology is sold. For more information about Ofinno, please visit www.ofinno.com .

