Hazelden Betty Ford, AssuredPartners collaborate to expand access to high-quality addiction treatment

CENTER CITY, Minn., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation has been designated a "center of excellence" for addiction treatment and related mental health services by AssuredPartners, which provides health insurance benefits to people throughout the United States.

Eligible members of AssuredPartners health plans now have in-network access to Hazelden Betty Ford's national system of care, which includes 15 clinical locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington and New York, as well as virtual services that reach people in every corner of those states as well as New Jersey.

"Together, Hazelden Betty Ford and AssuredPartners are committed to helping more people access personalized, evidence-based addiction treatment and mental health services," said Pablo McCabe, director of national and strategic accounts for Hazelden Betty Ford, the nation's leading nonprofit provider of addiction, mental health and recovery services. "With so such pandemic-related stress, uncertainty and financial hardship right now, the need for high-quality behavioral health services has never been greater."

In addition to its standard residential, outpatient and virtual outpatient addiction treatment and mental health services, Hazelden Betty Ford offers specialized programs for professionals, adolescents and young adults, and people with opioid use disorder. It also has on-site and virtual programs for family members—including young children—who have been affected by a loved one's addiction.

"We're honored to partner with a highly regarded and trusted organization like the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation," said Scott Mayer, director of data analytics at AssuredPartners.

"By identifying and vetting centers of excellence, we're able to help employers manage their healthcare funds by steering their employees to in-network care providers that produce the strongest outcomes," added David Wetzler, AssuredPartners' national practice leader for employee benefits.

According to U.S. government data, 1 in 7 Americans will develop a substance use disorder at some point in their lives, yet historically, only about 10% of those who need professional treatment actually receive it.

Hazelden Betty Ford's McCabe said, "By working with progressive leaders like AssuredPartners, we're flipping the script on historical stigmas so that more people who have substance use and mental health concerns can get the right level of support, structure and resources they need to achieve long-term success."

About the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is a force of healing and hope for individuals, families and communities affected by addiction to alcohol and other drugs. As the nation's leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive inpatient and outpatient addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment for adults and youth, the Foundation has 17 locations nationwide, with expansive face-to-face and telehealth solutions and a network of collaborators throughout health care. With a legacy that began in 1949 and includes the 1982 founding of the Betty Ford Center, the Foundation today also encompasses a graduate school of addiction studies, a publishing division, an addiction research center, recovery advocacy and thought leadership, professional and medical education programs, school-based prevention resources and a specialized program for children who grow up in families with addiction. Learn more at www.HazeldenBettyFord.org and on Twitter @hazldnbettyford.

About AssuredPartners, Inc.

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida and led by Jim Henderson and Tom Riley, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU's) across the United States and in London. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $1.5 billion in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the United States with over 180 offices in 30 states and London.

