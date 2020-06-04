Alion Awarded $39M Contract To Provide Engineering Support To The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alion Science and Technology announces today that it has been awarded a $39M U.S. Air Force (USAF), Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC) task order to support the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (ISR), and Special Operations Force (SOF) Directorate. The AFLCMC provides ISR/SOF with state-of-the-art technical support for every fighter, bomber and cargo aircraft; training system; remotely piloted aircraft; missile and aeronautical weapons currently in the USAF inventory as well as for a number of foreign military allies. Alion will provide engineering, airworthiness, system security and assurance, and risk management analyses in developing, implementing, and executing product logistics, sustainment and acquisition across the portfolio of ISR aeronautical weapon systems.

"Maintaining fleet readiness is critical for our military to succeed. Alion has a high level of expertise in engineering, avionics, airworthiness and cyber with the right team in place to meet the needs of this program," said Todd Stirtzinger, Alion Senior Vice President and General Manager. "Alion's risk management, logistics analysis, and cost analysis tools and methodologies will excel the government's ability to implement programs to track equipment reliability, plan for risk mitigation and sustain lifecycle management of aircraft. Our agile methodologies will allow for quick execution of new requirements."

Many systems components are experiencing Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages (DMSMS) in addition to RMQSI issues due to the age of the system and its components. These sustainment issues drive the need to implement engineering, analysis and testing programs identifying approaches for reliability and supportability improvements to aircraft systems that will lead to increased equipment reliability and a reduction in support costs.

This task order has a 60-month period of performance and was awarded under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center (DoD IAC), Defense Systems Technical Area Task (DS TAT), Multiple Award Contract issued by the Air Force Installation Contracting Agency. This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.

ABOUT DOD IAC PROGRAM

The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in the 1940s, the IAC program serves the DoD Science & Technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

ABOUT ALION SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

Solving some of our nation's most complex national security challenges, Alion works side-by-side with our Defense and Intelligence communities as we design and deliver advanced engineering solutions to meet current and future demands. We go beyond the superficial and dive deep into the root of the engineering complexities, and bring innovation to reality. With global industry expertise in Big Data, Analytics, and Cyber Security; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning; Live, Virtual, and Constructive Training; Electronic Warfare and C5ISR; and Rapid Prototyping and Manufacturing, Alion delivers mission success where and when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.alionscience.com.

Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Air Force Installation Contracting Command (AFICC).

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alion-awarded-39m-contract-to-provide-engineering-support-to-the-air-force-life-cycle-management-center-301070948.html

SOURCE Alion Science and Technology Corporation