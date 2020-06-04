Airfield Supply Company, California's Largest Single-Site Dispensary, Introduces 100% Contactless Payment Solution with Treez Pay

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airfield Supply Company — the leading vertically-integrated cannabis dispensary which champions that "High Is A Place" — announced today that it has partnered with top cannabis POS platform to add Treez Pay Powered by Stronghold to its roster of payment solutions. Using smartphones, customers can now pre-pay for pickup and delivery of cannabis purchases, allowing for 100% secure, one-click transaction processes that decrease wait times as well as the spread of germs.

"We have been looking for a solution that offers our customers more — and safer — payment options and the combination of security and convenience is exactly what we desired," says Airfield Supply Co. founder and CEO Marc Matulic. "With Treez Pay, encrypted and confidential customer banking details are not accessible by the dispensary or by Treez Pay as the system directly links to the customer's personal bank account. This protects transactions from malicious attacks and is much safer than peer-to-peer options like Venmo or other peer-to-business options."

One-time Treez Pay set-up is seamless, with a customer required to securely link to the bank account from which they wish to pay. Once set, Treez Pay needs no additional app, PIN numbers, or passwords. Treez Pay adds a small processing fee to transactions that is markedly less than ATM fees routinely applied to debit cards. Airfield's implementation marks a step forward for the cannabis industry as a whole, bringing dispensaries into further alignment with other, more traditional, businesses which have always had access to all payment forms.

"We are thrilled to partner with Airfield. Traditional payment options like cash, debit, and ATMs tend to slow down transaction times, while also hindering the ability to social distance at a high-volume dispensary like Airfield, which sees up to 1500 customers per day," says Treez CEO John Yang. "This system allows Airfield's customers even more safety and convenience."

Known for their innovative, aviation-themed branding as well as for their commitment to constantly elevating the cannabis retail experience, Airfield Supply Co. recently expanded its delivery fleet of Tesla sedans to better serve its clientele. To further encourage customers to try Treez Pay for themselves, Airfield is offering a $5 Airfield rewards bonus to every client who signs up for the new contactless payment solution between today and July 3, 2020.

"Having been deemed an 'essential' business by the state of California resonates with us and our values," CEO Matulich says. "We take it seriously. To that end, we want to ensure that Airfield customers are able to access their medicinal or recreational cannabis in the fastest, smartest ways possible. We constantly work to remove friction from the customer's purchase path so that each interaction with us is speedy, safe — and seamless. That's how we strive to fly. "

About Airfield Supply Company

Airfield Supply Company is a leading vertically-integrated full-service cannabis dispensary. Based in San Jose, CA, Airfield combines boutique-style retail experiences with a world-class selection of cannabis flowers, concentrates, topicals, and edibles. Since its launch in 2010, Airfield's mission has been to make the most out of life's journey every day. airfieldsupplyco.com

