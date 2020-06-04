Michigan Chamber Joins the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's National Initiative to Address Inequality of Opportunity

LANSING, Mich., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce announced it is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on a national initiative to address inequality of opportunity.

The Michigan Chamber will join the U.S. Chamber's national townhall event on June 25 where business and community leaders will discuss concrete actions that can be taken by government and the private sector to address inequality through education, employment, entrepreneurship, and criminal justice reform. As a partner on this important initiative, the Michigan Chamber will host local and industry dialogues to further the discussion.

"As a business advocacy organization, representing 5,000 members and over 1 million employees across Michigan, we too stand in solidarity against racism and advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion in our society and economy," said Jim Holcomb, Senior Executive Vice President and General Counsel for Michigan Chamber. "As part of the human race, it is imperative that we, collectively, address this issue with a robust plan of action."

"The moral case for greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace is indisputable, and there's overwhelming evidence that greater diversity benefits the American economy, businesses, communities and employees," said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. "We are proud to partner with the Michigan Chamber on this initiative and help develop a robust plan of action."

