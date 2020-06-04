Superior Sensor Technology Commences Shipments to Vyaire Medical to Combat COVID-19

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Sensor Technology, a developer of advanced pressure sensing solutions for medical, air handling and industrial equipment, today announced it is shipping production quantities of an advanced pressure sensor for ventilators being used to combat COVID-19. Leveraging its proprietary NimbleSense™ architecture, Superior Sensor Technology was able to develop a customized variant, sample it and ship initial production units in only 18 days. NimbleSense™ technology is a highly integrated, intelligent pressure sensor architecture that provides extreme flexibility to adapt to many challenging applications. In this case, it enabled Vyaire Medical to quickly and cost-effectively integrate this new sensor solution into an existing ventilator platform with minimized redesign efforts.

"Truly an amazing team effort! Working closely with Vyaire, we were able to rapidly provide production quantities of a new sensor solution customized for their ventilators. The NimbleSense digital architecture has again proven its advanced capabilities to replace competing sensor solutions, and we are very proud to have played our modest role to support increased customer ventilator shipments to save lives globally," said Jim Finch, CEO of Superior Sensor Technology.

Superior Sensor Technology was established with the objective to revolutionize the high performance, cost-driven pressure sensor market by developing integrative, high-performance cost-efficient solutions for industrial, air handling and medical applications. The company's technology is based on a proprietary platform, called NimbleSense™, that significantly improves overall sensor performance while adding proprietary application-specific system features. Superior Sensor Technology was founded in 2016 and is based in Santa Clara, CA.

