Button Teams Up With Adjust to Help Marketers Fuel Their Mobile Affiliate Growth

NEW YORK, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Button, the leading mobile commerce technology company, today announced a strategic partnership with Adjust, a global app marketing platform, to enable brands to be able to clearly view app traffic optimized by Button in their Adjust dashboards. This integration between these mobile industry leaders brings affiliate into the marketing fold—mutual customers of Button and Adjust can now gain a holistic understanding of the efficiency and performance of the app affiliate channel alongside all other channels of traffic.

According to Adjust data, e-commerce app installs have been on a steady recovery to pre-pandemic health, as re-engagement and retargeting to bring customers back into the funnel is top of mind for marketers. With an added emphasis on conversion-based marketing and smarter spending, marketers are looking for the performance that CPA models like an app install strategy offers, as well as the ability to optimize spend through a thorough understanding of attribution data and analytics.



The integration between Button and Adjust gives brands like Joom, the global mobile marketplace, visibility into all of their attribution data in one tool, including Button mobile performance data like clicks, installs, and LTV. Adjust unifies Joom's performance data gathered across platforms, campaigns, and apps, enabling its marketers to drill down deep into their campaign performance and maximize their ROI across multiple channels. This integration allows Joom to be better equipped to analyze and optimize its mobile conversions as its eyes are set on expansion in the United States.

"Our mission is to let users shop for anything at the best prices possible," said Andrey Zagoruiko, Region Owner, USA, at Joom. "We could not be more excited to leverage this partnership between Button and Adjust—this will boost Joom's user acquisition in the US to help more shoppers be able to purchase exactly what they need in the comfort of their homes."



"Adjust and Button share a common vision for empowering data-driven marketers to succeed," said Andrey Kazakov, VP Partnerships at Adjust. "With the combined power of our best-in-class measurement and automation solutions, we are removing a lot of the manual work for marketers and freeing them to work smarter and maximize the impact of their mobile affiliate strategies."



"Now more than ever, brands have to make smarter investments with their marketing dollars. Button's partnership with Adjust is offering marketers the confidence that they need to understand how affiliate, frequently cited as their most profitable channel, is performing in mobile," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. "We couldn't be more proud to team up with Adjust, the global SaaS business that we've long admired. Together, Button and Adjust are mobile's definitive growth engine helping marketers better understand the value that the affiliate channel is driving towards their business goals."

About Button

Button (usebutton.com) is the mobile commerce technology company that is powering a commerce-driven internet. As the leading mobile commerce enablement platform, Button powers mobile growth for the world's largest brands and publishers, while offering consumers more seamless, enjoyable experiences. With each action taken, brands make sales, publishers earn revenue, and consumers get exactly what they want at the tap of a button. Founded in 2014, Button has driven over $3 billion in spending to date and has raised over $64 million in venture capital. With offices in New York City, San Francisco, and London, Button has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.

About Adjust

Adjust (adjust.com) is a global app marketing platform. Born at the heart of the mobile app economy and grown out of a passion for technology, the company now has 16 offices around the world. Adjust's platform includes measurement, fraud prevention, cybersecurity and marketing automation products. Together, they make marketing simpler, smarter and more secure for the 35,000 apps working with Adjust. Global leading brands including Procter & Gamble, Rocket Internet and Tencent Games have implemented its solutions to secure their budgets and improve results.

