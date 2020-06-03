Mile High Labs is Proud Supplier to New CarryOn™ CBD-infused Beverages

BROOMFIELD, Colorado, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mile High Labs, the world's leading processor of hemp-derived cannabinoids, is pleased to officially announce its supply collaboration with CarryOn™ sparkling water beverages. CarryOn™ brand was developed by Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.'s Lighthouse Incubator, which was created by the farmer-owned cooperative last year to accelerate accessible health and wellness-focused innovation. CarryOn™ brand formulated and developed two CBD-infused beverages and, with CBD supplied by Mile High Labs, will be bringing those products to consumers in Colorado.

"Partnerships with trusted brands are what Mile High Labs was built for," said Stephen Mueller, CEO, Mile High Labs. "Our implementation of the strictest manufacturing standards, like cGMP and ISO 9001, continues to give high-profile companies the confidence they need to bring their products to the CBD space."

"We understand there was a gap in the market for a trustworthy CBD beverage that tastes good, and also helps calm the mind without unwanted side effects," said Josh Wiesman, Co-Developer of CarryOn™ brand. "We are obsessed with quality and want our beverage to inspire, motivate, excite and delight our consumers from the moment they pick up the can until the last drop is finished."

The Lighthouse Incubator has worked with Mile High Labs to supply its production of the new beverage in the state of Colorado. The CBD is sourced directly from Mile High's facility in Broomfield, and the product's launch and manufacturing is taking place in the Centennial State.

"Mile High Labs shares values with CarryOn™," said Dan Lane, Customer Development Executive, Mile High Labs. "Like Mile High Labs, CarryOn™ brand's culture of quality is championed by every employee. We're able to meet their level of quality, compliance and documentation with our materials."

With the current shutdown resulting from COVID-19, CarryOn™ was unable to send their team members to Colorado to oversee their initial production run with the canning company that's blending and packaging their new beverages. They asked Mile High Labs to step in and be their eyes and ears while working virtually with remote CarryOn team members for the initial commissioning.

"This is a demonstration of the trust that we've built between our companies, as well as the technical expertise that Mile High Labs has on staff," said Lane. "Together, we were able to ensure an on-time product launch even in the face of a historically disruptive event."

ABOUT MILE HIGH LABS

Mile High Labs is the global leader in hemp-derived cannabinoid extraction and manufacturing. Headquartered in a 400,000-square-foot GMP and ISO 9001 certified facility in Broomfield, Colorado, Mile High Labs supplies bulk cannabinoid ingredients, as well as private label CBD and CBG products to the world's leading consumer brands. The Company's adherence to the strictest manufacturing certifications and commitment to self-regulation has earned them the trust of brands and consumers around the world. For more information visit: www.milehighlabs.com.

ABOUT CARRYON™

CarryOn™ products are sparkling CBD-infused waters that marry delicious taste and functional ingredients to elevate your mood or hone your focus and calm. Our mission is to help guide individuals along their journey to feeling OK – whatever that may mean at a given moment. CarryOn™ offers a delicious tasting and functional beverage. Try CarryOn™ Elevate in Sparkling Grapefruit to help you feel refreshed by hydrating the body and calming the mind with featured ingredient Choline; Elevate also contains Vitamins C&E and CBD. CarryOn™ Descend in Sparkling Blueberry delivers relaxation and focus using L-Theanine; Descend also contains Vitamins C&E, and CBD. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, CarryOn™ will be available exclusively at AppleJack Liquors in Colorado in May and rolling out at additional select retailers in Colorado throughout Summer 2020. For more information, please visit www.CarryOnWellness.com or follow CarryOn™ on Instagram @carryonwellness.

