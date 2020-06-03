University of Phoenix Teams Up With Tarrant County College to Offer Students a Direct Pathway to Degree Completion

PHOENIX, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix and Tarrant County College District (TCCD) have announced an agreement today that will allow graduates of TCCD to seamlessly transfer their credits to the University and pursue a bachelor's degree. The 3+1 program will allow students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at TCCD, with a final year at the University to secure a BS in management or an RN to BSN degree.1 Additional degree programs are planned between the schools including a 3+1 for allied health students to secure a BS in health management.

"Our goal is to address the growing shortage of skilled workers in Texas, especially in critical fields such as nursing, management, and healthcare," said University of Phoenix Provost John Woods. "The agreement with TCCD means students will be able to save time and money earning their degree and join the workforce sooner. Eligible students need to complete just 11 classes to finish their bachelor's degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months."

"Tarrant County College's partnership with University of Phoenix will provide students a smooth transition from an associate to a bachelor's degree in management or nursing, two high demand fields looking for skilled talent," said TCC Executive Vice President and Provost Elva LeBlanc. "Both institutions have similar missions and a shared focus on student success, which will undergird our ongoing work related to closing the skills gap in critical industries and increasing regional competitiveness."

The agreement applies to all Tarrant County College District campus locations in Fort Worth and to online study or at a University of Phoenix campus location. Students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor's degree and will only need to complete 33 credits to graduate. The University offers undergraduate students one course at a time for five weeks with new courses starting monthly. Additionally, University of Phoenix will waive all fees and tuition for the first course and provides a special Associate Degree Transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses which is a savings of $144.00 per course.

1 An RN to BSN is a degree program for RN-licensed nurses wishing to pursue their bachelor's degree in nursing. It does not prepare for initial nurse licensure.

