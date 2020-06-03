Recovery Unplugged Treatment Centers Announces New Partnership with Global Recovery Community, In the Rooms

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recovery Unplugged has formed a new partnership with the online recovery resource In the Rooms. The online community offers 130 weekly online meetings for those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction. The partnership will allow users to connect and share content, attend live meetings, find face-to-face-meetings and access a variety of other recovery resources. The partnership comes at a time when many of those in recovery are looking for alternatives to face-to-face meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Pellinger, Co-Founder and Vision Leader for Recovery Unplugged explains, "In these uncertain times, when social distancing is a priority, I am grateful for In the Rooms more than ever for the support we all need in order to recover. For more information visit: https://www.intherooms.com/home/category/community-and-meetings/

For more information on how to get help call Recovery Unplugged 24/7 1-855-600-6705.

About Recovery Unplugged

Recovery Unplugged is a national addiction treatment organization, and the only addiction care provider to fully integrate music into our rehab programs. Combining traditional treatment resources like medical detox, comprehensive behavioral rehab and aftercare with innovative and effective music-based therapies, Recovery Unplugged offers clients an effective, unique and music-focused treatment experience. Our world-class doctors, therapists and creative professionals leverage the power of music to help our clients heal from drugs and alcohol and reclaim their lives from addiction. This music-based treatment approach has helped clients from all over the country access their confidence, break down emotional barriers and overcome their addictions.

About In The Rooms

In The Rooms (ITR) is a free digital meeting website and social network for the addiction recovery community. Since its establishment in 2008, ITR has grown into a community of over 670,000 members in over 136 countries. ITR's website and mobile apps provide virtual video meetings, social networking tools, and many other recovery resources for those in recovery and their loved ones. Founders Ronald Tannebaum (rt@intherooms.com) and Ken Pomerance (kennyp@intherooms.com) are available for interviews.

Media Contact: Michelle Bryan,

bryanm@recoveryunplugged.com

Phone: (646) 373-5072

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/recovery-unplugged-treatment-centers-announces-new-partnership-with-global-recovery-community-in-the-rooms-301070111.html

SOURCE Recovery Unplugged