Jacobs/Russell Team Joint Venture Selected for MARTA's $3B Transit Expansion Program

DALLAS, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J), the managing partner for Jacobs/Russell Team – a joint venture between Jacobs and H. J. Russell & Company – was selected to support the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) as they embark on a $3 billion expansion program, the largest expansion in MARTA's history.

The Jacobs-led team will serve as MARTA's CPMO Supplemental Services Consultant and manage approximately $700 million in construction spending in the first five years of the Authority's "More MARTA Atlanta" expansion project.

"For more than 40 years, the City of Atlanta and Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties have invested in transit in the Atlanta region," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and Regional Director Tom Meinhart. "This contract symbolizes a renewed commitment to that investment and is an historic win, not only for the joint venture team, but for the Atlanta region."

The Jacobs/Russell Team will be responsible for the standardization of project management processes and will handle quality assurance and project resources, including planning, monitoring and performance measurements.

MARTA general manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker explains, "The centralized project management model lends itself to efficiency because it provides a singular focus that's imperative with an initiative the size and scope of 'More MARTA Atlanta.' With the expertise and vision the Jacobs/Russell Team brings, we are confident that this historic expansion will be delivered efficiently and will make sense in the local and regional context."

It is anticipated that the project will create more than 6,000 jobs and employ 15 subcontractors, 13 of which are either minority-owned, women-owned or small business enterprises.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About H. J. Russell & Company

Founded in 1952, H. J. Russell & Company is one of the largest minority-owned real estate development and construction services firms in the United States. A multi-faceted organization providing integrated solutions and an exceptional customer experience, Russell has developed, designed/built, renovated and managed some of the nation's most complex and high-profile projects involving multiple stakeholders and requiring exceptional diplomacy and skill. Visit Russell online at hjrussell.com and follow us on social media via LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

