Three Pennsylvania Parking Authorities Partner with ParkMobile to Provide Contactless Parking Payments After MobileNOW! Shuts Down

ALLENTOWN, Pa., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., announced today a new partnership with three parking authorities in Pennsylvania — ­ Allentown, Bethlehem, and Reading — to provide contactless parking payments in the area. ParkMobile replaces the MobileNOW! app which shut down last week. ParkMobile has over 1.1 million users of the app in Pennsylvania and is widely available in many cities across the state including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Lancaster, Harrisburg, State College, and more. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many city leaders are encouraging residents to use the app instead of the meter to prevent the spread of the virus.

ParkMobile is the #1 parking app in the U.S. with over 18 million users. The company is part of a large joint venture owned by BMW and Daimler. Beyond the state of Pennsylvania, the app is available in over 400 cities across the U.S. The ParkMobile app offers all the same features and functionality as MobileNOW! but is available in many more locations in Pennsylvania and across the country. Other differences include ParkMobile's 24/7/365 customer service and additional payment options like PayPal and ApplePay.

To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters or scans the zone number posted on the existing MobileNOW! stickers and signs around the meter. New ParkMobile signs will be added in the coming weeks, but the meter numbers will remain the same. The user then selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without having to go back to the meter.

"We understand the importance of having a contactless payment option in our cities right now so we moved very fast to find a replacement to MobileNOW!," says John Morgan, Executive Director, Allentown Parking Authority. "ParkMobile will be able to get our cities and running very quickly so all of our residents and visitors can safely and conveniently pay for parking."

"The Bethlehem Parking Authority is looking forward to continuing to offer a contactless mobile payment option to the many visitors and residents of Bethlehem," says Steven Fernstrom, Interim Executive Director, Bethlehem Parking Authority.

In the City of Reading, ParkMobile will also offer parking reservations for events at Santander Arena. According to Nathan Matz, Executive Director, Reading Parking Authority, "The partnership with ParkMobile is an excellent opportunity to expand the services we can offer our customers, including parking reservations for events such as Reading Royals games, concerts and other events at the Santander Arena."

"ParkMobile is moving very fast to make our app available to people in Allentown, Reading, and Bethlehem within the next week," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We already have a large base of users in the local area, so we expect this to be a very smooth transition."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

