Animal Essentials Chooses 1Digital for Their SEO

PHILDELPHIA, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Digital Agency has announced that they will be working on an SEO campaign for Animal Essentials, a business that provides pet owners with the supplements they need.

Animal Essentials was founded by Greg Tilford, a world-renowned holistic veterinary educator. Greg has been making herbal mixtures helping people find the best supplements for their beloved pets since 1995. After years of traveling the world and creating unique herbal formulations for practitioners, Greg moved to the e-commerce market in order to connect more pet owners with herbal pet supplements.

The goal of the Animal Essentials team has always been connecting pet owners with the resources they need to keep their companion animals happy and healthy. This process not only includes offering high-quality pet supplements but also means connecting owners with holistic veterinary resources.

Now, in order to expand its online presence, Animal Essentials has partnered with the team at 1DigitalⓇ Agency. Their 25 target keyword national SEO campaign includes the creation of informative blog content and off-site blog content to create beneficial backlinks. The 1DigitalⓇ team will also be optimizing and creating new category web page content to help improve their site's overall SEO value.

Digital marketing campaigns like this are 1DigitalⓇ Agency's specialty. Search engine optimization has been their focus since they first opened their doors in 2012 and their team continues to produce amazing results. They have helped businesses like Animal Essentials raise their organic rankings and their domain authority through a combination of on-site optimization and expertly written content.

The entire 1DigitalⓇ team is dedicated to seeing their clients achieve amazing results. Every member of their team comes from an e-commerce background, and partnering with them puts those collective decades of experience at your disposal. For Animal Essentials, this means having a team of writers and SEO specialists dedicated to helping their business grow its domain authority. Working with 1Digital also means having a relationship with an agency that can offer so much more.

No matter what digital services your business needs, 1DigitalⓇ Agency can help. In addition to digital marketing services, they also offer design, development, migration, and support services to businesses on any e-commerce platform. Every job their team works on is completed with SEO and digital marketing in mind so you can be confident that your migration or redesign will allow your marketing efforts to continue to perform.

You can reach out to their team of e-commerce experts by calling 215-809-1567 or sending an email to info@1digitalagency.com. If you are looking for marketing services like SEO, their team will put together a free audit so you can see where your website stands and plan the most effective strategy for your business. If you want to look before you leap, check out their website to see all of the successful projects they have completed for their clients.

Media Contact:

1Digital Agency

Dan Kogan

Phone: 215-809-1567

Email: info@1digitalagency.com

Related Links

Bigcommerce Designers

Shopify Plus Expert

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/animal-essentials-chooses-1digital-for-their-seo-301069381.html

SOURCE 1Digital Agency