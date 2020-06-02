VIRginia International Raceway and LeithCars.com Announce Strategic Partnership

DANVILLE, Va., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIRginia International Raceway, one of America's premier road courses located on the North Carolina/Virginia border, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Triangle-based auto dealership group, LeithCars.com. As the new official automotive group for the 2020 season, LeithCars.com will work with VIR to help supply vehicles for emergency medical services at the track. The partnership also provides new customers with more opportunities for race ticket giveaways and other promotional incentives.

"We have collaborated with LeithCars.com over the past few years and our team is thrilled to formalize this partnership and welcome them as our official automotive group for the 2020 season," said Connie Nyholm, owner and CEO of VIR. "We have so many fans based in the Triangle area and are excited to reach even more motorsports and car enthusiasts through Leith's impressive presence in the region."

A family-owned business for 50+ years, LeithCars.com has a proven track record of providing quality new and used vehicles to customers throughout North Carolina, with 39 total franchise locations in the Triangle area. Located just over an hour away, VIR offers professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities, including lodging, dining and onsite activities. The track is also a prominent test facility for the automotive industry.

"VIR is an exhilarating racing venue and we are thrilled to officially partner with the track for its 2020 season," said Jack McCausland, general manager of Leith Alfa Romeo Maserati of Raleigh. "From high-end sportscar racing to kid-friendly karting circuits, VIR offers something for everyone. We're really looking forward to sharing our love of cars with VIR fans."

To learn more about VIR and its 2020 event schedule, visit www.virnow.com. For more on LeithCars.com, visit www.leithcars.com/vir-now.

About VIRginia International Raceway

VIRginia International Raceway is one of America's premier road courses, offering professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities. A prominent test facility for the automotive industry, VIR has the distinction of being named one of the top six courses in North America by Car and Driver Magazine, and southern roots and hospitality make it one of the friendliest. Conveniently located at the Virginia/North Carolina border, VIR is just a short two-hour trip from Richmond and about an hour and 15 minutes from both the Piedmont-Triad and Raleigh-Durham International Airports.

VIR visitors enjoy a full onsite resort, complete with amenities such as lodging, dining, an exclusive driver's club, karting, off-road racing, shooting sports, skid pad and more. VIR's hospitality features also make the property an unparalleled venue for corporate retreats, team building, special events and other group experiences. For more information, visit www.VIRnow.com, Facebook or Twitter.

About LeithCars.com

LeithCars.com is one of the largest automotive groups in North Carolina. A family business created in Raleigh, LeithCars.com has been serving the Triangle community for over 50 years, incorporating over 1,900 North Carolinians into its family. The number one place to buy vehicles in the Raleigh metro area for three years running, according to Marshall Marketing Survey, the auto dealer has 39 franchise locations throughout the state. Explore why it's easier at LeithCars.com. For more information, visit www.leithcars.com.

