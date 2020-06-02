Monolithic Power Systems Signed Farnell Electronics to Expand eCommerce Footprint

KIRKLAND, Wash., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (NASDAQ:MPWR), a leading company in high-performance power solutions, today announced that the company is entering into a distribution agreement with Farnell Electronics, a global, online distributor specializing in high-service distribution of technology products, services, and solutions for electronic systems design. This partnership will give customers access to MPS's extensive portfolio of high-performance, highly integrated power solutions in industrial applications, telecom infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications. MPS's patented technologies integrate the maximum number of components into a single package, providing an entire power system in one device and accelerating customers' time to market.

Farnell Electronics has a comprehensive product portfolio that is supported by an international supply chain with six distribution centers across the world and local transaction websites in 43 countries. This distribution agreement will allow MPS to leverage Farnell's experience and global presence to provide extensive power product offerings to customers of all sizes. "We are excited to partner with Farnell Electronics," says Maurice Sciammas, Senior VP of Sales & Marketing. "I am confident that with Farnell's two million plus customer contacts, and their excellent engineering community, they will expand MPS's growth in EMEA and APAC." Lee Turner, Global Head of Semiconductors and SBC for Farnell, says, "MPS is a true innovator in the semiconductor market, and this new agreement allows us to deliver the highest quality power solutions to customers in industrial, telecom, cloud, automotive, and consumer applications whilst further bolstering Farnell's global power portfolio. This state-of-the-art range further demonstrates our continued commitment to provide our customers with the most innovative power solutions that can accelerate the design process and can help bring products to market faster. Many of our design-oriented customers enjoy having the flexibility to use high-quality, integrated solutions when designing applications so they can focus on other critical hardware or software components."

