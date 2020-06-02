Bioz and Jena Bioscience Expand Their Partnership to Accelerate the Pace of Life Science Research and Drug Discovery

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioz, Inc., a Silicon Valley AI software company, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Jena Bioscience, an established global life science reagent supplier with 8,000 products and customers in 100+ countries. Jena Bioscience's reagents are regularly cited in top-tier peer-reviewed journals, with thousands of citations in over 1,000 journals received to date.

With this expanded partnership, Jena Bioscience is leveraging Bioz' product-specific article recommendations to guide customers towards reliable experimentation techniques and products, saving time and money spent choosing reagents, exploring methods and techniques, and honing protocols. Jena Bioscience's customers can now view product use-cases on their website via Bioz Badges, dynamic widgets that display extensive structured product information, including snippets from scientific articles, the number of citations, and objective Bioz Stars scores which provide researchers with immediate evidence that the product worked successfully for others. The scoring algorithm's factors include, among others, the number of mentions, article date, and journal impact factor.

Jena Bioscience displays several variants of Bioz Badges on its website, including the new standalone Search Badge, a highly-sophisticated content-hub that facilitates smart searching through all of Jena Bioscience's product citations. Filtering by technique and product name is also included, all within an intuitive web interface. Bioz Badges enrich Jena's webpages with objective confidence-inspiring information to support their customers' buying process while improving their product selection experience.

"I am proud to expand our partnership with Jena Bioscience to provide their researchers with evidence-based, product-specific recommendations," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, co-founder and CSO of Bioz, also adding that "Jena Bioscience's strong reputation in molecular biology research and discovery, coupled with the Bioz knowledgebase, means that more researchers can now draw pertinent data regarding optimal research products and techniques to avoid wasteful trial and error."

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Bioz to provide additional live-streamed product validation data to our customers. The badges surface peer-reviewed scientific information related to Jena Bioscience's products, which is immensely helpful for researchers when planning and designing their experiments. Our customers have exhibited a high level of interaction with rich Bioz scientific content displayed in the badges, guiding them towards making well-informed purchasing decisions and helping Jena Bioscience to increase its sales conversion," said Thomas Billert, COO at Jena Bioscience. Mr. Billert added that "Jena Bioscience is expanding its partnership with Bioz to include advanced searching of all of its peer-reviewed publications within a single interface where researchers can view unbiased recommendations relating to validated Jena Bioscience products and experimentation techniques."

Suggested Tweet: @JenaBioscience Leverages @Bioz_Inc AI Software to Catalyze Research in Academia and Biopharma. https://bit.ly/2zBFdP0

Helpful Links

To learn more about the Bioz Partner Program and Bioz Badges, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

PR contact:

Daniel Levitt, pr@bioz.com

Related Images

bioz-search-badge.png

Bioz Search Badge

Bioz Search Badge Implemented on the Jena Bioscience Website

Related Links

Bioz Website

Bioz Partner Program

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bioz-and-jena-bioscience-expand-their-partnership-to-accelerate-the-pace-of-life-science-research-and-drug-discovery-301068856.html

SOURCE Bioz, Inc.